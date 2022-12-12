Libra Beverage Co. Launches at Costco in Ottawa and Atlantic Canada

CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI— Libra Beverage Co., a B-Corp Certified non-alcoholic beverage company on a mission to help people find their balance, is kicking off the New Year by bringing its award-winning non-alcoholic Libra IPA to Costco in Atlantic Canada and Ottawa, making the sober curious and moderation lifestyle more accessible.

January is often the time that consumers reset their relationship with alcohol. Last year 1 in 5 adults participated in Dry January; however, 47% of those participants chose not to abstain completely but focussed on moderating their consumption*. A recent Nielsen report shows that sales of non-alcoholic beverages reached $395 million in the last 52 weeks. However, 82% of non-alcoholic buyers are still purchasing alcohol***, indicating that today’s consumer values balance vs. ultimatums when it comes to their drinking choices.

“Whether you are sober curious or choose to moderate, great tasting non-alcoholic beverages are becoming staples in Canadian fridges,” says Mitch Cobb, Co-Founder of Libra Beverage Co. “At Libra, we want to create a movement where people can socialize without sacrifice everywhere they go. Our Costco launch is one way we are making moderation easier for consumers.”

Libra’s IPA looks, tastes, and feels like the real thing but with only 50 calories. Using traditional brewing methods, dry-hopped El Dorado, Idaho 7, Strata and Comet come together to create a balanced IPA bursting with tropical fruit and mango aroma and flavours. Twelve packs of Libra’s award-winning IPA will be available for $19.99 in January.

The New York International Beer Competition recently recognized Libra’s IPA refreshing taste as a Silver Winner, and Libra was named Canadian Non-Alcoholic Brewery of the Year 2022. As part of their partnership with Serena Ryder, 1% of Libra sales support ArtHaus Serena’s music incubator making wellness and professional development programs accessible to emerging artists across Canada.

About Libra

Libra is a B-Corp-certified premium non-alcoholic beverage company. We are passionate about helping people find their balance by leading a movement where everyone can choose to socialize without sacrifice everywhere they go. Crafted on Canada’s east coast, our award-winning flagship styles are low in calories, carbs and sugar to enhance our community’s health and wellness.

For More Information:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1uDab3qR_GichV4vhzXnOSSxMyh578RSg9mSFUrm13ps/edit?usp=sharing