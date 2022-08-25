MaKa Takes Wheatgrass Mainstream with National Distribution Coverage

In early 2021, MaKa set out on its mission of “Wheatgrass For All” by launching its first line of convenient and uniquely tasty ready-to-drink wheatgrass beverages. Starting with a hyperlocal self distribution model, MaKa quickly found its footing as a disruptive brand in the greater DC region and Southern California.

Last month MaKa expanded into national distribution coverage for independent and natural retailers through KeHE and regionally through UNFI.

When onboarding MaKa into its portfolio, KeHE Category Manager Cas Relucio said “MaKa was selected… for its unique flavor profile and ingredients. On top of being an organic drink, it is truly a refreshing wheatgrass-based carbonated beverage that provides energy to consumers. MaKa stood out the most last year and there was nothing like this brand in KeHE’s assortment at the time.”

MaKa joined UNFI’s network through UpNext, a destination program for emerging brands, diverse suppliers and category disruptors, providing resources and insights to develop successful partnerships with UNFI.

Brian Hill, Founder of MaKa, said “KeHE & UNFI are aligned with MaKa’s mission and both distributors are providing the opportunity for thousands of grocery locations to offer an unusually delicious wheatgrass RTD in a convenient and more economical format for consumers.”

Wheatgrass has been utilized in various forms dating back to ancient egyptians and ayurvedic medicines. In the United States, many attribute the rise in popularity of wheatgrass to Ann Wigmore and her Hippocrates Health Institute in the 1960’s, but wheatgrass’ history can be traced back to Charles Schnabel who began studying cereal grains in the 1930’s and ultimately commercialized wheatgrass powder in the 1950’s, selling it through national drug stores. By the 90’s wheatgrass lost its traction, largely due to inconvenient forms of consumption, such as tablets, powders, frozen packs, specialty juice bars, and at-home juicing.

MaKa’s convenient RTD beverages can now be found in grocers and independent stores from Hawaii to Maine. Several key accounts include Erewhon, Bristol Farms, Jimbo’s, Vintage Grocers, Streets Markets, Woodman’s Markets, Plum Market, INFRA, NCG, and more.

About MaKa

MaKa was originally conceived by the founder, Brian Hill, in his home kitchen out of necessity. Since no viable option was readily available, Brian created a ready-to-drink wheatgrass beverage for everyone’s enjoyment – MaKa.

Each lightly carbonated can of MaKa contains the equivalent of several fresh pressed wheatgrass shots, paired with refreshing fruit juices, a touch of blue agave, and yerba mate & guayusa herbal teas – all at a price point equal to the cost of one pressed shot in a typical juice bar.

All MaKa beverages are USDA organic certified, non-GMO, vegan, and naturally gluten free. MaKa’s flavors include Coconut Pineapple, Hibiscus Passionfruit, Lemon, and Mango.

MaKa offsets its carbon emissions and donates a min. of 1% of gross proceeds to water sustainability initiatives; verified by 1% for the Planet.

About KeHE TRENDfinder

KeHE TRENDfinder events uncover innovative new products by allowing brands to pitch their items directly to KeHE. The events give brands a unique opportunity to be fast-tracked into KeHE’s portfolio, gain exposure to 30,000 retail locations, and receive promotional programs free of charge. Hundreds of brands apply to pitch their products, from which KeHE’s innovation experts select the top brands, receiving a “Golden Ticket” and indicating the brand is moving to the next step of the onboarding process.

