Marquis Unveils New Modern Can Design With Bright Bold Colors And Enhanced Flavors

LOS ANGELES, Calif. –– Marquis, the innovative beverage brand on a mission to change the way consumers drink caffeine, today announced a packaging and formulation refresh for its Asian heritage-inspired, plant-based refreshments. Its new package design features vibrant colors with a bold, green curvature that flows across each can to illustrate its taste appeal and the better-for-you, balanced lift Marquis provides for all caffeine consumers alike. Alongside the brand’s new look, the flavor profile is enhanced with the addition of monk fruit, the latest trending zero-calorie sugar substitute known for its multitude of health benefits and natural sweetening abilities.

The brand’s formulation and packaging upgrade is driven by consumer demand for a unique functional beverage that does more than just caffeinate. According to Cargill’s Beverage Insights Report, data shows 62% of today’s consumers prioritize beverages that deliver on function and nutrition to meet their health and wellness needs. Marquis’ zero-sugar, zero-calorie pick-me-up exceeds the demand by offering a better-for-you beverage that contains five types of B Vitamins, three different antioxidants, and more Vitamin C than an orange.

“We listened to our customer’s feedback while designing the new Marquis and found our packaging needed to better reflect how great of a liquid we have,” said Marquis Co-founder and President Danny Huang. “Our new can design is a true representation of what Marquis is all about – an innovative, fun, yet sophisticated brand that prioritizes health, function, and taste. With this, our unique packaging now educates consumers on all of the benefits Marquis has to offer and communicates it in a clear and concise way.”

As a disruptor in the yerba mate beverage category, Marquis offers the first of its kind, tri-blend caffeine by combining yerba mate with green coffee and green tea. Equivalent to the average cup of coffee, Marquis is carefully calibrated with only 100mg of organic caffeine and encourages consumers to caffeinate in moderation.

“With so many highly caffeinated products in the market, consuming caffeine in excess has become the new normal,” said Marquis Co-Founder and CEO Christopher Lai. “We believe it’s about doing what’s right to shed light on this issue and educate on responsible caffeine consumption.”

Marquis, a product globally sourced and American-made, is available in a variety of curated, sparkling organic fruit flavors: Citrus Yuzu, Mango Ginger, and Super Berry. Marquis’ unique tri-blend of caffeine provides a balanced lift allowing for it to fit into a variety of lifestyles for every consumer and occasion. It can be an alternative to drinking a second cup of coffee, the boost to help push through the day, and can be added to an evening cocktail as a delightful sugar-free mixer. The plant-powered beverage is not only versatile, but also certified organic, non-GMO, vegan, and gluten-free.

Marquis is available at select stores nationwide and online at www.drinkmarquis.com.

About Marquis

Marquis, is an innovative beverage brand based in Los Angeles that aims to change the way we drink caffeine. Founded in 2010, brothers-in-law Christopher Lai and Danny Huang realized their caffeine and sugar consumption from energy drinks was unsustainable and needed a change. They created Marquis, a plant-based caffeinated refreshment containing 100mg of organic caffeine from a proprietary blend of Yerba Mate, Green Coffee, and Green Tea. The formula delivers 100% of essential B vitamins, 100% of Vitamin C, and four different types of antioxidants. Available in Super Berry, Citrus Yuzu, and Mango Ginger, each can of Marquis is made with Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO, Vegan, and Gluten-free ingredients, containing no sugar, calories, or net carbs. Marquis offers a better way to caffeinate for every occasion – whether it be to replace a second cup of coffee, a boost for the morning, or as an evening cocktail mixer. All three fruit-forward flavors are available in select retailers nationwide and online at drinkmarquis.com. Marquis is certified as a Minority Business Enterprise by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). Learn more at drinkmarquis.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

For More Information:

https://drinkmarquis.com/