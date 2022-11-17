Milkadamia Announces New Macadamia Milk Tea

CHICAGO, Ill.— milkadamia is excited to announce the debut of its new multi-serve Milk Tea. milkadamia’s new ready-to-drink, lightly sweetened Milk Tea features black tea and the brand’s smooth macadamia milk. The tea is both richly layered and complex yet refreshing.

The popularity of Milk Tea around the world is increasing exponentially, especially among the highly influential Millennial and Gen Z demographic and milkadamia’s Milk Tea is the first in the U.S. to be packaged in 32 oz. cartons rather than unsustainable, cost-ineffective single serve packaging.

Discussing why its new product is so unique, company CEO Jim Richards states, “Our new Milk Tea served with friends ignites moments of classic social fluency. So many friendships can be traced back to sharing tea together. Introducing a Milk Tea that features our creamy, slightly decadent macadamias with rich black tea, at a lower cost and with less packaging waste than single serve teas is why we at milkadamia are so excited to bring this new product to our fans.”

Milkadamia’s Milk Tea has only 100 calories per serving and will be available starting January 2023 in major retailers and clubs with an MRP of $6.99. The tea will also be available for foodservice.

Perfectly buttery, Australian-native macadamia nuts are often enjoyed in baked goods as the subtly sweet nut works beautifully in a range of recipes. Decadent taste aside, macadamia nuts are teeming with myriad essential nutrients and health benefits.

Rich in healthy fats

Offer antioxidant compounds

Contain Vitamin E

Contain soluble fiber

In addition to producing a wide variety of delicious products made from macadamia nuts, milkadamia is fervent in its support of regenerative farmers and championing farming methods that help keep our carbon levels in balance. The brand celebrates the accumulating positive eco-impact of ever more people choosing plant-based milk.

About milkadamia

milkadamia was started on an Australian family macadamia farm in 2015 and milkadamia U.S. is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL. Sold in 12,000 retailers across the U.S. and the U.K, as well as 3,000 cafes, milkadamia is growing more than trees. Its raw macadamias are grown predominantly through regenerative farming techniques which reduce carbon dioxide emissions and enrich the earth instead of stripping it of nutrients.

For More Information:

https://milkadamia.com/