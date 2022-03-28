Mister Mo’s Organic Lemonades Now Available in Rhode Island and Massachusetts Through Atlantic Beverage Distributors

Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.–Mr. Mo’s Beverages, Inc. is pleased to announce that Atlantic Beverage Distributors based in Holliston, MA is the authorized distributor of its highly acclaimed line of Mister Mo’s Organic Lemonades to retailers throughout Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The following flavors are now available to their customers: Old Fashioned, Blackberry, Dragon Fruit, Mango, Raspberry, and Watermelon.

‘This is an exceptional opportunity for us to extend the Mister Mo’s retail customer base into New England,” said Maurice Hakim, President. “Atlantic Beverage Distributors is one of the leading beverage distributors in New England and their customers range from small village stores and restaurants to independent grocery stores and supermarkets chains. Atlantic’s experienced sales team and customer service are exceptional. We expect their customers will respond very favorably to our great tasting lemonades.”

The Company’s organic lemonades have been manufactured for private label customers since 2012. The resounding success in those stores convinced Mr. Hakim that a proprietary brand would meet with similar results. Mister Mo’s was successfully launched late last summer with Countryside Farms based in Brewster, NY distributing in the 6 counties immediately north of New York City as well as the eastern part of Fairfield County, CT. Their customers have been reordering throughout the winter months.

Mister Mo’s Organic Lemonades are packaged in 16 oz. glass bottles with eye-catching labels. Mr. Hakim added, “Our philosophy has always been that our lemonades should be a refreshing beverage, one where the lip-puckering taste of lemon is primary and not a back note overwhelmed by a fruit flavor. To that end, Mister Mo’s Organic Lemonades are quite unlike any that are currently populating the retail shelves.”

For More Information:

https://www.drinkmrmos.com/