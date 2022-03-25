PWR LIFT Partners with DEKA FIT as Official Protein Water for 2022 Races

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Today The Vita Coco Company announces its new protein-infused water brand, PWR LIFT, is partnering with DEKA FIT, the decathalon of functional fitness founded by endurance sports leader Spartan. Beginning this year, DEKA FIT racers can expect the full suite of PWR LIFT protein waters at the finish line of every U.S. DEKA FIT event.

PWR LIFT is the ultimate recovery drink that gives consumers the hydrating benefits of a sports drink with the functional benefits of protein. With 10 grams of whey protein to repair muscle, energizing b-vitamins and powerful electrolytes, PWR LIFT is harder working hydration that your body needs after a tough workout – all at just 50 calories and with zero sugar.

“The isotonic drink category is growing by more than 10% each year*, and PWR LIFT is an exceptional new offering packed with electrolytes and protein without compromising taste,” said Jane Prior, Chief Marketing Officer at The Vita Coco Company. “We’re thrilled to team up with DEKA FIT and celebrate the perseverance, strength and power of DEKA FIT athletes by making sure they have a PWR LIFT in hand post-race for recovery and fuel.”

Inspired by the Greek term meaning “Ten,” DEKA FIT debuted from Spartan in 2020 with the ultimate goal of creating a fitness benchmark that could be tested in a controlled environment not influenced by ability, location or terrain. The DEKA FIT events are designed so each racer knows exactly where they stand in reference to other competitors. Each DEKA FIT event begins with a 500-meter run followed by the 10 DEKA Zones which include rowing, sit-ups, burpees and more.

“Active recovery is a key focus for our athletes, by starting that process with PWR LIFT when they immediately cross the finish line, it allows them to add an extra edge to their performance. We are thrilled to have such a high quality, great tasting product as part of the DEKA FIT race day experience,” said Ian Lawson, VP of Global Partnerships at Spartan Race, Inc.

PWR LIFT is a one-of-a-kind addition to the isotonic drink category. Unlike most sports drinks on the market, PWR LIFT combines the functionality of electrolytes with the muscle rebuilding power of protein. The use of whey protein in PWR LIFT helps promote increased and preserved lean muscle mass while repairing tired muscles. Whey is a complete, easy-to-absorb and high-quality protein that promotes muscle growth and maintenance when combined with strength training and can help reduce inflammation.

In partnering with DEKA FIT, PWR LIFT will become a staple for DEKA racers, with product available onsite at the finish line for all 2022 DEKA FIT series events and 100 DEKA FIT affiliate events around the country. Additionally, PWR LIFT will have a significant digital media presence through DEKA FIT and will be featured in the company’s newsletters and across its social media platforms, including the Spartan Up! Podcast series.

* Source: IRI Total US MULO+C L52W THROUGH 10/31/21

About PWR LIFT

PWR LIFT is a thirst-quenching drink, combining juicy, fruit-forward flavor alongside super-charged hydration to power you after a workout. Our protein infused water includes 10g of Whey Protein to help increase and preserve lean muscle mass, recover after exercise and repair tired muscles. PWR LIFT’s B-vitamins support your body’s overall wellbeing and help increase energy levels, while hydrating electrolytes work to replenish and rehydrate what you may lose in your workout. At only 50 calories, PWR LIFT has ZERO sugar and no artificial flavors or sweeteners. For guilt-free refreshment, enjoy as an alternative to sugary sports drinks. With only 1g of total carbs, PWR LIFT is Keto certified to help you achieve your fitness goals. PWR LIFT is also Gluten Free and Lactose Free.

About DEKA FIT

DEKA events are functional fitness competitions put on by Spartan. They are an indoor decathlon of functional fitness and training programs designed to be basic, simple, and utilitarian. And in true Spartan spirit, the focus of these events is to train with a purpose — to multiply member motivation, individual performance, and a sense of connection to the community.

About The Vita Coco Company

The Vita Coco Company was co-founded in 2004 by co-CEO Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company’s brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, and balance purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations.

