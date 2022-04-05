ShineWater Launches Kid-Friendly Pouches

ShineWater, the first and only ready-to-drink hydration beverage with 100% of the daily recommended vitamin D in a single bottle, announces today the introduction of all-new ShineWater Pouches. Each ShineWater Pouch delivers Vitamin D and bright, fruity flavor fusions in a new kid-friendly format.

ShineWater Pouches are thoughtfully formulated to include essential nutrients and ingredients in meaningful amount with 0g added sugar, 5mg of Sodium, 1g of Carbohydrates, 35% Vitamin D, 45% Vitamin B12, 15% Zinc, 23mg of Calcium, 8% of Folate, and 15% Magnesium, based on daily recommended values, per 6 fl. oz. pouch. Where ShineWater prioritizes vitamins and minerals without compromising on taste, competitive juice brands provide little-to-no nutritional value and add large quantities of sugar. Available in two fan favorite flavors from the original ShineWater bottles, both Strawberry Lemon and Mixed Berry Acai are Sunshine in a Pouch with bold, radiant flavor.

Founded by a former FDA physician, ShineWater was developed as a remedy to combat the nationwide issue of Vitamin D deficiency, which currently affects over 40% of the US population. Vitamin D, known as the “sunshine vitamin,” is synthesized in the body when exposed to direct sunlight and is also found naturally in very few foods, including egg yolks, fatty fish, liver, mushrooms, and fortified cereals, which have been declining in popularity in American diets. ShineWater delivers powerful hydration without compromise, as the only ready-to-drink hydration beverage on the market that packs 100% of your daily Vitamin D into one bottle, alongside valuable electrolytes, antioxidants, and minerals. Factors including increased sunscreen use, changing diets, and geographic location have led to the increased need for Americans to supplement their vitamin D intake. With a lack of nutrient-enhanced beverages readily available and made specifically for children, ShineWater saw the opportunity to bring their powerful hydration formula to a younger audience in need of supplementation and revolutionize the grocery store juice aisle.

“ShineWater addresses the global health and wellness problem of Vitamin D deficiency while reimagining what a hydration beverage should be – with no compromises,” said ShineWater COO, Larry Long. “Our mission has now evolved to bring healthier beverage options to grocery store aisles, tailor made for consumers of all ages. As the only nutrient enhanced water available in a pouch format, ideal for children’s smaller hands, ShineWater Pouches offer nutritional benefits no traditional juice box can. As a father with two young children, I am proud to announce our new offerings which enable the youngest segment of our population to enjoy ShineWater in new ways, each and every day.”

“Vitamin D plays a critical role in the development of healthy bones, supports a healthy immune system, and aids in cardiovascular health,” shared cardiovascular surgeon and ShineWater medical advisor, Dr. Allan Stewart, MD. “By prioritizing healthy eating and drinking habits at a young age and educating children on different essential nutrients, parents help their children lay the foundation for a healthy adult life. If parents are looking for a beverage they can feel good about giving their children, ShineWater Pouches are a win – they are vitamin infused water with no processed sugar, unlike many other available juices, sodas, or energy drinks that are essentially pure sugar.”

Both Strawberry Lemon and Mixed Berry Acai ShineWater Pouches are available now at Meijer with more retailers coming soon.

About ShineWater

ShineWater was able to reimagine what a hydration beverage should be, with zero compromises. They created superior beverages that promote optimum health using the power of natural ingredients, zero sugar, and Vitamin D – the ultimate powerful hydration. ShineWater provides the vitamins, electrolytes, and minerals you need without the addition of sugar or artificial ingredients. Each nutrient is carefully chosen based on science and delivered in amounts that matter. As a mission-driven organization, a portion of all ShineWater sales are donated to OneWorld Health to help treat nutrient deficiencies in families across East Africa and South America.

For More Information:

https://www.shinewater.com/