T-Pain’s NXT LVL Gamer Shot Enters C-Store Exclusive with 7-Eleven

Takeover Industries, the parent company of award-winning NXT LVL products, announced that participating 7-Eleven stores have begun selling T-Pain’s NXT LVL Gamer Shot nationwide.

T-Pain’s NXT LVL Gamer Shot is the first of multiple products that Takeover is rolling out with the 10x Platinum and Grammy Award-winning artist and pro-Esports player T-Pain, and his Nappy Boy Entertainment company Nappy Boy Gaming. The parties entered into an agreement to collaborate in 2021.

“My ‘Winners Juice’ NXT LVL Gamer Shot is the first shot created by gamers for gamers. The orange flavored shot was formulated to support focus, mental clarity, and reaction time with no jitters or crashes,” said T-Pain. Pain added, “I drink our Gamer Shot every day because it helps in all areas of life, not just when I am gaming or performing on stage. Look, they taste and make you feel good. Go get ya some.”

NXT LVL Gamer Shot is a proud member of the National Coalition of Associations of 7-Eleven Franchisees (NCASEF). 7-Eleven franchisees can order T-Pain’s NXT LVL Gamer Shot shots directly from their Distributor or visit Takeover’s NXT LVL Team at the NCASEF Convention & Trade Show on August 7 – 10 in Maryland.

Takeover Industries, Inc. launched its NXT LVL brand in 2021 with high-profile endorsements that have grown to include boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, UFC champion and Professional Fighter’s League MMA Fighter Anthony Pettis, and the 2022 Guinness world record holder in boxing and 2x Olympic champ Clarissa “GWOAT” Shields, among others. The company’s NXT LVL Hydrogen Infused Spring Water is the Official Water of the Professional Fighter League (PFL).

Takeover’s President Jason Tucker said, “7-Eleven and T-Pain make for an exciting combination. The online reviews of T-Pain’s NXT LVL Gamer Shot have been exceptional. With Pain, we believe that we developed a winner and a dominant chain such as 7-Eleven is an exceptional c-store fit. We look forward to expanding our reach and Takeover’s continued growth in the beverage space.”

Takeover Industries’ NXL LVL beat competitors backed by big beverage conglomerates to be named “Best New Product” of the year by CSP News annual Retailer Choice Awards.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises, and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including 16,000 in North America. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite, and Big Gulp, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings, and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats, and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers, and other convenient services. Find out more online at 7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or through social media on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About T-Pain

Since emerging in 2004, GRAMMY Award-winning artist T-Pain (born Faheem Rashad Najm) has not only changed the course of pop, hip-hop, and R&B, but has reshaped the fabric of the culture itself. T-Pain has sold over 50 million singles, accumulated billions of streams, and sold out shows across multiple continents. His voice could be heard loud and clear as “All I Do Is Win” soundtracked President Barack Obama’s entry into the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, during the “most popular” NPR Tiny Desk Concert in the series’ history, and when he shocked audiences everywhere as the first-ever winner of FOX’s smash The Masked Singer. In June 2022 he hosted his first ever Wiscansin Festival in Milwaukee, now an annual event acknowledged by the state of Wisconsin. T-Pain also serves as label head of his own independent Nappy Boy Entertainment. The Tallahassee trailblazer’s influence transcends generations in music and more; his Nappy Boy Gaming team is home to a diverse group of gamers. T-Pain is also an actor and author with his literary debut Can I Mix You a Drink.

About Takeover Industries

Takeover Industries, Inc is home to the award-winning NXT LVL brand. Takeover develops new beverage products using the latest in innovative fitness technology. Our consumer-centric focus has resulted in products that include Award Winning NXT LVL Hydrogen Infused Spring water and Gamer Shots made for gamers by gamers. Takeover Industry’s team has, for thirty years, played a significant role in the growth and expansion of performance sports drinks and beverages having been instrumental in the launch of major brands such as Sobe, Arizona Iced Tea, Xyience, and Ignite International. For additional information, visit nxtlvlusa.com or social media on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook #NXTLVL.

For More Information:

https://nxtlvlusa.com