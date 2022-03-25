This Week’s New Products: Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola, Cannabis and GoodBelly KIDS!

Even in the weeks after Expo West, new beverage products and innovations have continued to roll out to stores in anticipation of the return of warmer weather. This week’s roundup of new products includes the launch of limited-edition Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola, an abundance of additions to the fast-growing CBD sparkling water category, and a new line from GoodBelly specifically formulated for KIDS!

Pepsi

Pepsi has partnered with IHOP for the launch of its latest flavor, Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola, a limited-edition offering that is reminiscent of Sunday morning breakfast The new SKU combines the “indulgent flavor profile of maple syrup” with the “crisp, refreshing caramel notes” of Pepsi, according to a press release. The drink will only be available to fans who upload a photo or video of their stack of pancakes to Instagram or Twitter with the tags #ShowUsYourStack #PepsiSweepstakes and @IHOP. Only 2,000 fans will get their hands on a specially-designed 12 oz. can of Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola. The new release comes on the heels of several other Pepsi flavor innovations, including PEPSI x PEEPS, Pepsi Apple Pie, and Pepsi x Cracker Jack. For more information, visit pepsi.com.

Aprch

Oregon-based Aprch Beverage Co. has partnered with design company Wilde & Co. to create new label artwork for its CBD sparkling water cans. The redesign “features a simple and intuitive fluid dynamic that will differentiate Aprch cans amongst others on the shelf,” and will shine a spotlight on Aprch’s key ingredient, broad spectrum hemp extract. The beverage company has also introduced changes to the inside of its cans, decreasing the dosage of broad spectrum hemp extract from 30 mg to 25 mg per serving. The new cans will house all flavors in the line: Watermelon, Mint + Cucumber, Cherry +Lime, Lemon + Lime and newly-released Blackberry. For more information, visit drinkaprch.com.

Rhythm

Functional wellness brand Rhythm CBD Seltzers has changed its name to simply “rhythm” and introduced changes both inside and outside of the can. The beverage itself has undergone a dramatic transformation, now boasting 25 mg of hemp extract per 12 oz. can–a 66% increase from the previous 15 mg. Three of the brand’s formulas have also been renamed to “better reflect the unique functions of each beverage.” Rhythm awake, a caffeinated drink designed to be consumed at any time of the day for a boost of energy, is now rhythm energy, Rhythm sport, a beverage featuring electrolytes and Vitamin B, is now rhythm Hydrate, and rhythm Dream, which replaced melatonin with with 3 mg of CBN isolate, is now rhythm Sleep. The newly branded drinks are available to ship directly to consumers in the lower 48 states. For more information, visit drinkrhythm.com.

Nutpods

Nutpods, a producer of plant-based creamers, is branching out from the creamer case with the launch of its zero-sugar Barista Oatmilk line, specially crafted for at-home espresso drinks. The dairy-free milk will be offered in Original and Cinnamon Dolce flavors and is designed to foam and froth easily “to create barista-quality lattes and cappuccinos at home, without the high levels of sugar often found in oatmilks.” 32 oz. cartons of the beverage will be available at various natural foods retailers, including Sprouts and Fresh Thyme, this month. They will also be offered in a 6-pack for $29.95 on Amazon.com and on the nutpods website. For more information, visit nutpods.com.

Hiball

With warmer weather on its way, Hiball Energy Seltzer is celebrating the arrival of spring with the release of its newest flavor: Blood Orange. This addition to the lineup boasts 160 mg of organic caffeine and, like all of the brand’s other flavors, contains zero sugar and zero calories. For more information, visit hiball.com.

Kill Cliff

Clean energy company Kill Cliff has launched a second high caffeine, high CBD beverage in its Octane line: Laser Lemons. Each 12 oz. can boasts 125 mg of clean caffeine and 125 mg of broad spectrum hemp. The new SKU, crafted to taste like “herbal lemonade with a hint of lasers,” is now available on killcliff.com for $69 per 12-pack. For more information, visit killcliff.com.

Triple M Cannabis

Massachusetts-based medical and adult use cannabis product provider Triple M has released CannaSpritzer, its first cannabis-infused beverage. The drink, offered in low (5 mg THC) dosed options, is currently available in four carefully-curated flavors: Blood Orange Bergamot, Grapefruit Rosemary, Lemon Lavender, and Lemongrass Lime. CannaSpritzers are created with a water-soluble cannabis concentrate, allowing for the fast-onset of effects, which “can initially be felt anywhere from 15 minutes to one hour after ingesting” and can last anywhere from 2 to 4 hours. For more information, visit triplemdispensary.com.

Weller

Boulder-based functional wellness brand Weller has announced the launch of its new lineup of THC sparkling waters. The lineup will offer three flavors: Tropical Peach, Blackberry Hibiscus and Starfruit Lime. The new SKUs will come in 12 oz. cans, each containing a 1:1 ratio of 5 mg of THC and 5 mg of CBD. Weller is slated to launch its line of THC sparkling waters in Colorado in April. The drinks will then roll out in additional states in Q3 2022. For more information, visit welleryou.com.

Mary Jones

Jones Soda has officially entered the cannabis-infused beverage and edibles category with the launch of its first lineup under its new brand, Mary Jones. The 16-SKU portfolio, set to debut exclusively in California, includes single and multi-dose infused sodas as well as syrup and gummies offered in four of the most popular Jones Soda flavors: Root Beer, Berry Lemonade, Green Apple and Orange Cream. The portfolio was created to offer “both new and experienced users a welcome alternative for cannabis moments and social occasions.” The first available products from Mary Jones include: A 10 mg cannabis-infused soda, which will be sold in single-dose 12 oz. bottles with a four-pack carrier; a 100 mg cannabis-infused soda packaged in a 16 oz., 10-serving can; a 100 mg syrup cannabis tincture designed for mixing with other drinks; and 5 mg cannabis-infused gummies shaped like soda bottles. For more information, visit maryjonescannabis.com.

MariMed

Massachusetts-based MariMed also made a splash in the fast-growing cannabis-infused beverage category with the launch of Vibations: High + Energy, an all-natural, full-spectrum drink mix designed to provide focus and energy. Each single-serving packet contains full-spectrum cannabis, guarana-based caffeine and a variety of vitamins and electrolytes. Vibrations High + Energy is currently available in Strawberry Lemonade, Peach Tangerine Tea, Iced Tea Lemonade and Pomegranate Blueberry Acai. The drink mix is currently available at select dispensaries across the Bay State and will soon be offered in Delaware and Maryland. For more information, visit vibationscannabis.com.

Garden of Flavor

Cold-pressed juice and energy elixir maker Garden of Flavor has reformulated its Pear Reishi Energy Elixir to include two additional superfoods: Lion’s Mane and Chaga mushrooms. With the addition of Lion’s Mane and Chaga, known to support brain health and help the body adapt to stress, the beverage “helps support mental clarity and energy levels even further.” All Garden of Flavor juices are available online at Amazon.com and in-store at Ralph’s and Whole Foods Market. For more information, visit gardenofflavor.com.

HFactor

HFactor has given its eco-conscious, recyclable packaging a new look and launched a multi-pack that includes four 11 oz. and four 20 oz. pouches. The new pouches and cans, which debuted at Expo West, feature bright, bold colors and a wavy pattern that “[mirrors] the movement of water.” HFactor also unveiled its newest flavor: Blackbeary, inspired by songwriter/performer Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd. A rollout of the new packaging, Blackbeary flavor, and multi-pack is set for Fall 2022. For more information, visit hfactorwater.com.

GoodBelly

Probiotic product maker GoodBelly has announced the launch of two new product lines: GoodBelly KIDS! and GoodBelly Immune Support. GoodBelly KIDS! is the brand’s first multi serve probiotic specifically formulated for children and GoodBelly immune contains a dose of probiotics that support the body’s immune system and “reduce the frequency, duration and symptoms of the common cold.” GoodBelly KIDS! is available in 32 oz. quarts in three kid-friendly flavors: Fruit Punch, Apple Juice Adventure and Berry Blast Off. GoodBelly Immune Support will be available in two formats: Multi Serve Juice Quarts and Shots. Both formats are offered in Pineapple Passionfruit and Citrus Guava flavors and contain Lactobacillus Plantarum and Lactobacillus Paracasei, both clinically shown to support the body’s immune system. GoodBelly Juice Quarts come in a 32 oz. carton while GoodBelly Immune Support Shots come in 2.7 oz. single servings. For more information, visit goodbelly.com.

Proud Source Water

Proud Source Water has announced the release of 12 oz. can packaging for its still and sparkling water products, set to debut later this month. The new packaging features rolled can sheets that feature approximately 73% recycled content and will be available in 8-packs and 24-packs. The 8-packs have a suggested retail price of $6.49. For more information, visit proudsourcewater.com.

Koita

Italian plant-based milk maker Koita Foods has launched new packaging for its 5-SKU lineup of plant-based milks. The new boxes feature plant-based ingredients, such as coconuts and almonds, sporting joyous expressions to “incorporate fun, personified images to breathe new life into the shelf-stable, plant-based milk aisle,” according to a press release from the company. For more information, visit koita.com/us-en/.

Artet

Artet has announced the release of its new cannabis-infused sparkling beverage, Mango Ginger Spritz. Each 8 oz. can contains just 35 calories and has 5 mg of THC and 5 mg of CBD. The beverage is a new spin on the traditional mule, crafted “to let the sweetness of mango and tartness of lime juice support the sensation and spice that ginger brings to the table,” according to a press release. Mango Ginger Spritz will be available later this spring. For more information, visit artet.com.

Naked

Naked Juice, now under the ownership of French private equity firm PAI Partners, has debuted two new smoothie flavors: Orange Vanilla Crème and Key Lime. The creamy, plant-based drinks feature a blend of almond and coconut milks and are sweetened with monkfruit. Orange Vanilla Crème and Key Lime are both available in 12 oz. bottles. For more information, visit nakedjuice.com.

NOCCO

No-carb, branched chain amino acids beverage company, NOCCO, has announced the launch of its newest flavor: Blood Orange. The eighth flavor to launch in the United States, Blood Orange contains 180 mg of caffeine, 3000 BCAAs and four different vitamins. For more information, visit nocco.com/us/.

Red Bull

Red Bull has unveiled the newest SKU to join its Edition series: Red Bull Summer Edition Strawberry Apricot. The limited-edition flavor will be available in select stores on April 4 and nationwide May 1. Red Bull Summer Edition Strawberry Apricot will be offered in 8.4 oz.(80 mg of caffeine) and 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit redbull.com/us-en/.