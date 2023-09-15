BLNCD Naturals Releases New Alcohol-Free 10mg THC Mocktails

BLNCD is proud to launch our latest 10mg cannabis-infused beverage offering in Watermelon Margarita and Cucumber Mojito flavors, available in stores September 15th.

Minneapolis, MN — A high-spirited cannabis libation designed to elevate your everyday, BLNCD Mocktails offer a refreshing, uplifting THC buzz as an alternative to alcohol. Containing no artificial flavors, our all-natural, gluten-free, non-GMO cannabis beverages deliver the flavor notes of your favorite cocktails, minus the hangover.

Whether you’re unwinding after a long day or sharing a moment of bliss with friends, our THC Mocktails provide a mellow, euphoric experience, perfect for casual sipping and more spirited celebrations. Get lifted with two new flavors inspired by classic drink recipes: Watermelon Margarita and Cucumber Mojito. Containing 10mg of Delta-9 THC per 12 oz. can, BLNCD Mocktails keep you happy, high, and hangover-free.

Available in stores and online now.

CUCUMBER MOJITO

Contains 10mg DELTA-9 THC

12 FL OZ (355 ML)

We’ve given the classic mojito a fresh twist. A sparkling infusion of crisp cucumber and zesty mint, with organic lime juice, a touch of cane sugar, and 10mg of THC, this mocktail brings a buzz.

WATERMELON MARGARITA

Contains 10mg DELTA-9 THC

12 FL OZ (355 ML)

It’s like a vacation in every sip. A sparkling combination of juicy watermelon and organic lime juice with a sprinkle of sea salt and 10mg of THC, this magical mocktail will have you vibing in no time.

Caution: If you are new to Delta-9 THC we strongly encourage you to start slow. Due to the THC present, we recommend that you find what dosage works for you in a comfortable environment and avoid operating heavy machinery. Do not use this product if you are subject to THC testing. Contains less than .3% Δ9 THC.

About BLNCD

A women-owned business, BLNCD Naturals creates award-winning, premium-quality CBD beauty and wellness products as well as THC edibles, cannabis-infused sparkling beverages and more. BLNCD products are currently made in small batches in Northeast Minneapolis ensuring consistency and quality. The company’s hemp processing and manufacturing facilities are in compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and are USDA Certified Organic. Third-party lab testing is done on every batch, with results available to consumers.

