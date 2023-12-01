Brew Dr. Kombucha Unveils Seasonal Delights Snickerdoodle and the Return of Vanilla Oak

PORTLAND, Ore.— Brew Dr. Kombucha, a pioneer in the kombucha industry, is thrilled to announce the release of two captivating holiday flavors, Snickerdoodle and the highly anticipated return of the Founder’s Series Vanilla Oak.

Snickerdoodle, a limited-edition creation, is a celebration of holiday joy. Infused with organic cinnamon and vanilla, this delightful kombucha promises a lightly spiced and smoothly sweet experience that perfectly captures the festive spirit.

In response to overwhelming customer demand, Brew Dr. Kombucha is also reintroducing the beloved Founder’s Series Vanilla Oak for the holiday season. Renowned for its indulgent fusion of organic vanilla and savory spices, Vanilla Oak makes its winter seasonal comeback, marking its first appearance since 2019.

“We are excited to introduce Snickerdoodle and welcome back the Founder’s Series Vanilla Oak for the holiday season. These flavors embody the craftsmanship and creativity that Brew Dr. Kombucha is known for,” said CEO Dan Stangler. “Snickerdoodle is a festive treat that amazingly delivers on the concept of ‘give me a cookie, but make it organic kombucha.’ The return of Vanilla Oak is a special gift to our loyal customers who have eagerly awaited its comeback.”

Both Snickerdoodle and Founder’s Series Vanilla Oak will be available for a limited time at stores nationwide and select fine retailers. Brew Dr. Kombucha invites kombucha enthusiasts and newcomers alike to indulge in the seasonal magic and discover the joy in every sip.

About Brew Dr. Kombucha

Brew Dr. Kombucha is on a mission to bring the magic of kombucha to all, without compromise. All of its kombucha is brewed and bottled in Oregon, using only the highest-quality organic ingredients and a traditional kombucha brewing process. Brew Dr. Kombucha’s motto is “Brew Right, Do Right,” referring not only to its quality approach, but to the company’s commitment to its communities, its people, and the planet. Brew Dr. Kombucha is proud to be the first national kombucha company to become Scope 1 & 2 carbon neutral and a Certified B Corporation.

For More Information:

https://www.brewdrkombucha.com/