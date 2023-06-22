Brew Dr. Kombucha Unveils Vibrant Love Wins Rainbow Labels, In Honor of The Trevor Project

PORTLAND, Ore. — Brew Dr. Kombucha, a values-driven, certified B Corp, is proud to announce this year’s launch of its limited edition Love Wins rainbow wrapped bottles and cans in celebration of Pride Month. This marks the fifth consecutive year of Brew Dr. Kombucha’s partnership with The Trevor Project, a renowned organization dedicated to providing life-saving support to LGBTQ young people. As part of this collaboration, Brew Dr. Kombucha is donating $50,000 to further support The Trevor Project’s crucial work.

The Love Wins rainbow labels serve as a vibrant symbol of diversity, unity, and the power of love. With every bottle and can adorned in these special labels, Brew Dr. Kombucha aims to spread a broad, inclusive message of acceptance.

CEO Dan Stangler emphasizes the importance of this partnership, stating, “At Brew Dr. Kombucha, we are proud to live our value of inclusivity, and stand alongside our LGBTQ employees, partners, and customers. Our donation to The Trevor Project represents our commitment to supporting LGBTQ community. Together, we strive to create a world where every individual feels seen, heard, and loved. Love Wins kombucha is not only a delicious and refreshing beverage, but also Brew Dr.’s symbol of unity and acceptance.”

The Trevor Project’s mission is to end suicide among LGBTQ young people and its vision is a world where all LGBTQ people see a bright future for themselves. Their life-saving crisis intervention services, available 24/7, provide essential support to those facing challenging circumstances. The Trevor Project also offers programs in peer support, research, education, and advocacy. By donating $50,000 to The Trevor Project, Brew Dr. Kombucha reinforces its dedication to making a lasting impact in the lives of LGBTQ young people.

The importance of the Trevor Project’s work is underscored by sobering statistics. According to the 2023 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health, a staggering 41% of LGBTQ young people seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year.

However, the presence of accepting communities has shown significantly lower rates of suicide attempts, highlighting the crucial need for support, understanding, and inclusivity.

By proudly displaying the Love Wins rainbow labels, Brew Dr. Kombucha invites consumers to join in supporting a caring cause while enjoying their tasty and fizzy kombucha. Each purchase contributes to creating a world where LGBTQ young people feel empowered, supported, and loved.

About Brew Dr. Kombucha

Brew Dr. Kombucha is on a mission to bring the magic of kombucha to all, without compromise. All of its kombucha is brewed and bottled in Oregon, using only the highest-quality ingredients and a traditional kombucha brewing process.

Brew Dr. Kombucha’s motto is “Brew Right, Do Right,” referring not only to its quality approach, but to the company’s commitment to its communities, its people, and the planet. Brew Dr. Kombucha is proud to be the first national kombucha company to become Scope 1 & 2 carbon neutral and a Certified B Corporation™. For more information please visit Brew Dr.’s website and Instagram.

For More Information:

https://www.brewdrkombucha.com/raw-organic-kombucha/love-wins