CELSIUS Launches New Fantasy Vibe Flavor – Sparkling Mandarin Marshmallow

BOCA RATON, Fla.— CELSIUS Essential Energy Drink announces the latest addition to their already robust flavor portfolio with CELSIUS Fantasy Vibe – Sparkling Mandarin Marshmallow. Featuring a successful medley of a dreamy metallic sunset on package & hints of cloud inspired nostalgic marshmallow flavor, CELSIUS Fantasy Vibe offers a sense of escapism and fun while delivering a refreshing yet creamy flavor.

Bursting with the crisp sweetness of a mandarin and indulgence of a velvety marshmallow, CELSIUS Fantasy Vibe gives you the perfect flavor combination of a fun treat. This latest sparkling flavor has a bright citrusy profile with an end note of creamy marshmallow, similar to an Orangesicle taste.

CELSIUS is functional, Essential Energy, a better-for-you, premium alternative to traditional energy drinks. Made with a clinically proven formula of energy-boosting ingredients, 7 Essential Vitamins and zero sugar, CELSIUS was created to help people LIVE FIT, exceed their goals, and elevate their everyday lives.

CELSIUS’s newest flavor innovation marks the fourth addition to the brand’s already successful Vibe line which features bold flavor combinations that transport consumers beyond the can to amazing global destinations. From sunny, tropical beaches, to snowy mountainscapes. What’s your vibe?

CELSIUS Fantasy Vibe is now available nationwide.

About CELSIUS Holdings, Inc.

CELSIUS Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global consumer packaged goods company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula. A lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. CELSIUS energy drinks offer proprietary, functional, essential energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. CELSIUS energy drinks are backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits provided by them.

For More Information:

https://www.celsius.com