Devil’s Foot Launches New Look with Farm-to-Can Branding

ASHEVILLE, N.C.— Devil’s Foot Beverage Company, the Asheville-based brewer of farm-to-can craft sodas, has announced a new look for eight of their unique sodas, all of which are now available in market in the five states (NC, SC, GA, AL, TN) where Devil’s Foot is distributed, as well as at the brand’s direct-to-consumer online store.

The eight new cans center a vertical label in block text, a new Farm-to-Can icon, and illustrations of the fruits and plants (black tea or hops) featured in the sodas. The flavors with new designs include Future’s So Bright Sparkling Lemonade, Future’s So Bright Sparkling Limeade, Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade, Sparkling Blueberry Lemonade, Sparkling Black Tea Lemonade, Sparkling Peach Lemonade, Sparkling Cherry Limeade, and Sparkling Hop’d Lemonade. The brand’s Root Beer and four Ginger Beers (Ghost, Fuego, Classic, and Berry) are retaining their classic Devil’s Foot label.

“We’re looking forward to sharing our new designs with our customers, including our brewery, grocery, and small retail partners,” said Jacob Baumann, Vice President at Devil’s Foot. Baumann is lead designer at Devil’s Foot and spearheaded the project to update the look of the existing product line.

“The new cans highlight the simplicity of the product – real fruit, real plants, and a dash of organic cane sugar and Carolina honey. We’re committed to making our craft sodas both crushable and sustainable, better for the body and better for the planet, and these new designs reflect that,” added Ben Colvin, President at Devil’s Foot Beverages.

Devil’s Foot Beverages are distributed in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and eastern and middle Tennessee. Shipping is also available nationwide, with cases of 24 available at devilsfootbrew.com.

About Devil’s Foot Beverage Company

Launched in 2017 by a group of friends in Asheville, NC, Devil’s Foot Beverage Company produces a full line of farm-to-can craft sodas using local and organic roots and fruits. Sweetened with real fruit, regionally sourced honey, and organic cane sugar, each Devil’s Foot soda has 20 grams or less of sugar per can. A member of Conservation Alliance, Devil’s Foot is committed to creating sustainable solutions for every step of the production process, including re-homing the byproducts of the soda-making process, as well as collaborative local sourcing and supporting community-oriented non-profits.

For More Information:

https://devilsfootbrew.com