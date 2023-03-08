Health-Ade Kombucha Now in Take-Anywhere Cans

Health-Ade, makers of delicious, bubbly beverages that support a happy and healthy gut are expanding their offerings with a new line of 11.5 oz cans in four fan-favorite kombucha flavors: Pink Lady Apple, Ginger Lemon, Passion Fruit-Tangerine, and Pomegranate. Health-Ade’s new line of cans will provide their same great tasting, probiotic-packed kombucha in an even more convenient format, to better meet key refreshment occasions. The move to add cans to the 16 oz glass lineup also responds to direct requests from their loyal consumers, who love cans for their easy portability, recyclability, and smaller serving size.

“Our goal is to make kombucha a household mainstay by helping more people incorporate Health-Ade into their daily refreshment and wellness routines,” says Charlotte Mostaed, Health-Ade Chief Marketing Officer. “Health-Ade kombucha has always been a perfect swap for alcohol or soda, and our new cans help consumers see that – with a convenient 11.5 oz size, you can more easily enjoy kombucha in those moments where you want something delicious and bubbly, and yet also want to be doing something beneficial for your gut health.”

Rolling out in March, Health-Ade’s canned offerings will be available as singles and in four packs nationwide in key retailers like Sprouts, Whole Foods Market and Walmart and available online at health-ade.com in single flavor 12 packs as well as variety packs. Health-Ade wants to encourage consumers to pop open a can of Health-Ade Kombucha for a refreshing, better for you beverage that pairs well with everything: at home enjoying lunch, cracking open for a sweet afternoon treat, enjoying while watching the game, and swapping for that worse-for-you soda, fans can now enjoy Health-Ade in more ways.

Available online in 12-pack: $39.95

Available in stores: Single cans for $2.99 each, 4 packs for $10.99 each.

About Health-Ade Kombucha

Health-Ade creates feel-good, bubbly beverages with gut health benefits so you can follow your gut and show the world what you’re made of. The brand got started in the Brentwood Farmers Market in 2012 selling its flagship kombucha drinks. Instantly gaining a cult following in Southern California, Health-Ade Kombucha rapidly expanded to sell nationwide in over 50,000 stores including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Safeway / Albertsons, Kroger, Publix, Target. All Health-Ade products are naturally fermented with high quality ingredients and are certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan, and each bottle of Health-Ade Kombucha exceeds the World Health Organization’s standard for probiotics.

For More Information:

https://health-ade.com/