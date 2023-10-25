Introducing Faygo Dreamin

DETROIT, Mich.— Faygo Beverages, Inc. is launching its newest flavor, Faygo Dreamin – Orange Creme. A light and lively flavor, Dreamin is sure to evoke nostalgic memories of orange cream frozen treats – no matter the season!

While the creamy new orange flavor may say ‘move over pumpkin spice’, the bright flavor profile inspires everyone to Never Stop Dreamin’. Faygo Dreamin is caffeine-free and available in 20 and 24 oz bottles.

To the delight of its fans, Faygo has never stopped Dreamin’ when it comes to creating and launching unique and delicious flavors. Faygo is celebrating the launch of Dreamin with a fun and exciting Never Stop Dreamin’ campaign. Such fun giveaway items as shirts, hats, sleep masks and candles will be featured on Faygo’s social media pages.

About Faygo

FaygoBeverages began as the Feigenson Brothers Bottling Works in Detroit on Nov. 4, 1907. In the 1920s, the company shortened its name to “Faygo” because the original name was too long to print on bottles. The company expanded its business to a large facility on Gratiot Avenue in Detroit in 1937, which serves as its bottling plant and headquarters to this day. For over a century, Faygo has developed a variety of soft drink beverages in a wide range of flavors, including Detroit favorites Redpop and Rock & Rye. The company has been part of the National Beverage family since 1987.

For More Information:

http://www.facebook.com/faygo,https://www.faygo.com/