Introducing PLAYR1, a Line of Functional Beverages

ST. LOUIS, Mo.— Beverage-maker and lifestyle brand PLAYR1 is bringing its line of functional beverages to brick and mortar retail for the first time. The company defines functional beverages as products that include beneficial ingredients (such as herbs, mushrooms, electrolytes, vitamins, minerals, and probiotics), while also boasting a low sugar content and few artificial ingredients.

The brand currently offers four flavors in 12oz aluminum cans: Ultra Berry, Sour Blue Raz, Tropical Fusion, and Puckr Up Playr. All four flavors are available in caffeinated and non-caffeinated versions. The functional non-carbonated beverages from PLAYR1 do not use any artificial sweeteners, colors or added sugars, but do have U.S. sourced, pharma-grade nutraceuticals including Vitamin B-Complex and nootropics.

“Our clean, healthy ingredients provide jitter-free energy, hydration, memory sharpness, and streamlined focus while keeping you calm under pressure—all of this in every serving,” said PLAYR1 CEO and managing member AJ Foppe. “Using pharma-grade nutrients, our products provide a positive change in your mood, which in turn, helps you stay active longer.”

PLAYR1 beverages fit into popular functional beverage market. Precedence Research showed the global functional beverage market hit $129.31 billion in 2021, with North America accounting for 43% of those sales. By 2030, the market is expected to grow to $279.4 billion.

Data from the Chicago-based market research firm Datassential shows 80% of U.S. consumers are interested in functional beverages and 42% describing themselves as very or extremely interested in the segment. Of the consumers surveyed, 45% listed energy as the top benefit they look for in a functional beverage, followed by sleep support (40%) and stress reduction (40%).

“PLAYR1 beverages are an all-in-one solution for the modern consumer,” Foppe said. “Because of the pharma-grade supplements, you never feel any jitters with our caffeinated drinks. The non-caffeinated drinks include ingredients like Vitamin B-Complex that naturally boost energy levels, so in my opinion, you do not miss the caffeine. Our products are an all-day beverage to suit many need states. One Drink Does it ALL.”

All four PlAYR1 flavors are currently available at retailers nationwide in 12oz cans, in caffeinated and non-caffeinated options. These eight options are offered as single-serve aluminum cans. Four packs, six packs and ready-to-mix powder sticks of all eight packages will be launched later this year.

PLAYR1 is a trustworthy, lifestyle brand about consumers that offers a best-in-class line of delicious functional drinks and products and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

