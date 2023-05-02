Lily, A Non-Alcoholic Single Canned Beverage Featuring Egyptian Water Lily, to Launch This Spring

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y.— The first in its category, Lily, a functional non-alcoholic beverage, was created by two native New Yorkers committed to finding a guilt-free way to soothe their anxiety. Over the course of two years they developed a formula designed to gently unwind that tension, leaving consumers with a mood boosting feeling. Every can of Lily harnesses the power of the ancient adaptogen providing tranquility from the Egyptian Water Lily, which was cherished by pharaohs for thousands of years. This flower is packed with rare antioxidants known for sparking creativity and aiding in restoring energy levels, sleep quality, soothing anxiety, stress relief, blood circulation & detoxification.

With only 32 calories, 3 grams of sugar, 40% of your daily recommended antioxidants, and no artificial ingredients, each can is something you can feel good about. The drink’s bright and refreshing taste has a base of organic Italian blood orange juice sourced from the lush volcanic soil surrounding Mt. Etna in Sicily. Also in the brew is organic black tea leaves and invigorating Korean Red Ginseng root. The ginseng, a powerful adaptogen, provides an abundance of essential B vitamins (B1, B6, B12). The black and gold tea leaves are sourced from the fertile Yunnan province of China, and deliver a nutty flavor to go along with mind stabilizing L-theanine.

Lily’s co-founders and childhood friends Bradley Morgan and Isaac Lliguin, grew up in Manhattan and frequently struggled with coping from the daily stressors of their high pressure jobs. “I was working from 7AM to midnight as the lead producer for a daily TV show on VICE in Brooklyn. After years of commuting between boroughs and working late hours, the stress really started to affect my health. The responsibilities for creating a new television show every day felt endless: writing, producing, editing, while managing high profile talent and staff. And the more weed I smoked, the less it seemed to help with the stress. With the guidance of holistic medicine professionals, I began my search for natural solutions,” says co-founder Bradley Morgan.

In the summer of 2020, Bradley was introduced to the Egyptian Water Lily in a tiny Chinatown tea shop. After experiencing the blissful and anxiety reducing qualities of the flower, the path to creating Lily had begun. With other flavors currently in development, Lily is excited to continue their journey of sharing the benefits of this special flower with everyone who knows what it feels like to be a bit overwhelmed with modern day life.

Available in 4-pack ($20), 8-pack ($40) and 24-pack ($120) options, the slim and sleek designed 11.5oz cans are available nationwide online and at select health and wellness stores throughout the tri-state area.

