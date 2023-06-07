Non-Alcoholic Canned Cocktail Company Jeng Announces Nicole Bray as Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer

MONTAUK, N.Y.– Premium non-alcoholic canned cocktail brand Jeng announces Nicole Bray as co-founder and chief marketing officer. Bray has been instrumental in Jeng’s success since its formation in 2021, and now joins the company full-time to prime Jeng for organic growth as it expands its line of ready-to-drink cocktails with new products, flavors, and distribution in 2023.

Bray joins the team with a breadth of marketing, advertising, and business development expertise. She accrued years of executive-level leadership experience at J. Walter Thompson, TBWA\Chiat\Day, and McCann Erickson, where she led accounts including Diageo, Apple, Visa, Nescafe, and Nissan. She later went on to start Manhattan-based Mercer Contemporary, an art advisory, appraisal, and legacy planning firm for private art collectors.

She will drive the company’s organic growth strategy by targeting key demographic groups that are increasingly more interested in alcohol-free products, namely women. She drew inspiration from her personal experience when she was pregnant and became frustrated with the extremely limited and unappetizing alcohol-free options available to her. This led her to co-found Jeng and develop flavorful non-alcoholic cocktails for drinkers, non-drinkers, sober-curious and mindful drinkers alike.

“Women in particular are seriously changing the way they drink,” says Bray. “With Jeng, we’ve set out to give them, and others, a portfolio of upscale alternatives that promote relaxation without the constraints of alcohol.”

“Nicole has been instrumental in Jeng’s success since our company was formed in 2021,” shares Co-Founder John Enghauser. “We’re thrilled to have her officially join the team and prime us for our next chapter as the non-alcoholic sector skyrockets.”

Bray sets out to propel Jeng as the leading non-alcoholic beverage company in 2023.

About Jeng, LLC

Jeng makes alcohol-free beverages for the world to enjoy. Available throughout the country and online at sipjeng.com, Jeng creates mixologist-inspired soft cocktails that celebrate mindful drinking. Jeng is available with or without hemp extract/CBD. Jeng’s premium, alcohol-free, ready-to-drink cocktails include classic flavors like Moscow mule, Paloma, and gin & tonic. Jeng can be found in alcohol-free bottle shops, restaurants, liquor and grocery stores in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, and throughout the country.

