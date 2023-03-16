Pepsi and DraftKings Flip Bracketology Upside-Down and Invite Fans to Take a Free Shot at $100K

Pepsi has partnered with DraftKings and enlisted Carlos Boozer to encourage fans to submit a “Zero Right” bracket during college basketball’s biggest tournament.

WHAT: After unveiling the new and improved taste of Pepsi Zero Sugar and trial-driving Super Bowl campaign, Pepsi is so confident they got the new taste of Pepsi Zero Sugar right, they’re working with DraftKings to challenge fans to see if they can get “Zero Right” this March with the DraftKings Zero Right Bracket Challenge presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar. Inspired by getting the more refreshing and bolder taste profile of Pepsi Zero Sugar right, Pepsi and DraftKings are giving you a chance to win $100,000 for getting zero right with the DraftKings Zero Right Bracket Challenge.

Every March, millions of people fill out a college basketball bracket but no one – including the experts – can predict the uncertainty of the tournament. This year, Pepsi Zero Sugar is leaning into that truth with the DraftKings Zero Right Bracket Challenge presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar.

Functioning just like the bracket challenges we all know and love, the Zero Right Bracket Challenge has one big difference. Instead of getting everything right on your bracket, you want to get zero right. Meaning, instead of picking the teams most likely to win in each matchup, you’ll pick the most unlikely teams to advance. No basketball expertise is needed to shoot your shot here!

Participants must complete their entire bracket before the tournament tips off on Thursday, March 16, by picking the teams most unlikely to advance in each round. Participants will make it to the top of the leaderboard by scoring zero points – if at any point you pick a winning team, you will earn points. After the nets are cut, one lucky participant who has a score of zero (or the lowest total score) will win $100,000. So, the closer to ZERO you get, the better.

The brand is teaming up with Carlos Boozer to promote the “Zero Right” bracket on DraftKings. Keep your eyes peeled for his own insights and predictions for his zero right bracket.

WHEN: March 13 – April 3; All brackets must be submitted by March 16

HOW TO PLAY:

The Goal: Make it to the top of the leaderboard by scoring zero points;

Make Your Picks: Complete your entire bracket before the tournament tips off on Thursday, March 16, picking the teams most unlikely to advance each round;

The Score: If at any point you pick a winning team, you will earn points;

The Leader Board: The more points you earn throughout the tournament the lower you will drop on the leaderboard;

The Winner: After the nets are cut, whoever has a score of zero (or the lowest total score) will win a $100K prize.

“As former collegiate basketball player and current analyst, I know first-hand the excitement that comes with the tournament. That’s why I was excited to partner with Pepsi Zero Sugar and DraftKings to spread the word about their new and unique twist on the traditional bracket,” said Carlos Boozer. “I want to encourage all fans, regardless of their basketball expertise, to participate in the fun and thrill of getting zero right, and know I’ll be taking a chance with my own picks too!”

“Pepsi Got Zero Right, Can You?” To complete the Zero Right Bracket Challenge, fans can begin making their picks now at draftkings.com/pepsizero or on the DraftKings app. Brackets will be locked Thursday, March 16.

For More Information:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jwqAuPntv8U