Seoul Juice Creates First Ever Beverage NIL Fund With The Cavinder Twins; Expands Distribution

Seoul Juice, a healthy all-natural Korean Pear beverage that is available in Bristol Farms and Costco nationwide and is the first of its kind in the United States inspired by the Korean Pear juices that are readily available overseas, has brought on-board mega social media stars Hanna and Haley Cavinder aka The Cavinder Twins.

The Twins — who became top NIL earners while playing basketball at the University of Miami — have joined the beverage company as “Head of Partnerships” and have joined as equity partners in the business. They will be responsible for running the newly formed Female NIL Fund created by Seoul Juice

Seoul Juice’s founder Luis Manta tells BevNet exclusively, “Less than 30% of total NIL funding goes to female college athletes and NIL deals have only been around for 2 years. We were extremely disappointed when we heard that statistic and wanted to do something to help change it. We will be the first brand to start a Female NIL focused campaign where we help partner with and support female collegiate athletics. The Cavinder Twins were trailblazer’s for NIL partnerships and were the perfect partner to help spread awareness. They will be leading the charge in helping us bring more female college athletes onboard to help spread the word about Seoul Juice and clean hydration. Female athletes are our main customer demographic so it means a lot to us to help support their athletic and collegiate goals.”

Along with the Cavinder Twins, Seoul Juice recently announced a partnership with Sam Howell of the Washington Commanders and Jordan Morris of the Seattle Sounders. Other investors/partners/advisors for the growing beverage include John Cerasani of Glencrest Global Venture Capital, Jacob Jaber, the founder of Philz Coffee, Zack Teperman, the founder of ZTPR, Jeffrey Chernick, Bob Sirmans and other angel investors.

