Swoon Partners with Big Geyser in New York to Expand Retailer Network

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Swoon, the beverage brand putting a healthy twist on the classic drinks like lemonade and iced tea, is announcing its partnership with Big Geyser, the New York based distributor of non-alcoholic beverages.

Big Geyser is the leading non-alcoholic beverage distributor in the state of New York. The distributor will carry the brand’s complete line of SKUs including Classic Lemonade, Pink Lemonade, Ginger Lemonade, Half + Half, Sweet Tea, and Peach Iced Tea.

Swoon offers zero sugar takes on classic beverages utilizing monk fruit, a natural melon beloved for its sweetening properties without increasing sugar contents. Swoon’s sweetness profile sits between a seltzer and a fruit juice, so you can always have another.

The beverage brand is supported by icon of the beverage industry, Tom First, the founder of Nantucket Nectars, who sits on the brand’s board. In fact, First is a pioneer of DSD, making this a natural move for Swoon.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our distribution with Big Geyser in our home market, New York City,” said Jennifer Ross, Co-Founder of Swoon. “??We know that the Big Geyser team is unrivaled in brand building. They are uniquely experienced in navigating the non-alcoholic beverage industry in the complex New York marketplace.”

“Teaming up with Swoon is incredibly exciting as it’s a brand we really believe in,” said Jerry Reda, President and Chief Operating Officer of Big Geyser. “Big Geyser is a New York-based, family-run brand, so Swoon is aligned with us tightly on our mission and point of view. Their success so far in the beverage space is impressive, and we can’t wait to take things to the next level.

Swoon is also sold on tasteswoon.com in cases of 12 for $29.99 or $26.99 with a subscription as well as in select Target, Whole Foods, and Publix stores amongst others.

The brand was founded by two friends with the same need: Jennifer Ross, a Type-1 diabetic and Cristina Ros Blankfein, a mom of three. Both were looking for full-flavor, healthy beverage options and realized how widespread this need was. Swoon was born to modernize the beverages we all love and is being recognized by industry giants.

About Swoon

Swoon is on a mission to make people happier and healthier, one drink at a time. Swoon is the healthy take on the classics – naturally zero sugar lemonades and iced teas. Swoon is high quality and naturally sugar free, so you can drink less sugar without sacrificing on experience. For us it’s personal. Our founder, Jen, is a Type 1 diabetic, who believes that good for you should taste good.

For More Information:

https://www.tasteswoon.com/