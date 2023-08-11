This Week’s New Products: PATH Water Joins Barbiemania, Plus Celsius, Café Grumpy and nutpods

In this week’s new products lineup, PATH Water joins the Barbiemania craze with a new limited edition bottle, Café Grumpy expands its retail lineup with its first foray into instant coffee and nutpods gears up for fall with the return of its Pumpkin Spice Creamer.

Celsius

Celsius has expanded its lineup of sparkling energy drinks with the addition of Cosmic Vibe. The new fruit punch-inspired offering features tasting notes of strawberry, lemon, orange, mandarin and blueberry and packs 200mg of caffeine per 12 oz. can. Sparkling Cosmic Vibe marks the 6th addition to Celsius’ vibe line, which also includes Sparkling Oasis, Sparkling Fantasy, Sparkling Tropical, Sparkling Peach and Sparkling Arctic varieties. The new flavor is available exclusively at Circle K nationwide. For more information, visit celsius.com.

Café Grumpy

Famed NYC coffee shop Café Grumpy has unveiled its latest retail innovation, Small Batch Roasted Instant Coffee. Available in Heartbreaker Blend (notes of blackberry, amaretto and dark chocolate), Las Flores, Honduras (notes of apricot, mango and brown sugar) and Decaf Costa Rica (notes of blackberry jam, hazelnut and dark chocolate) varieties, each instant coffee packet is designed to be stirred into 10 oz. of hot or cold water until fully dissolved. Café Grumpy Instant Coffee is now available via the brand’s website for $18 per 6-pack. For more information, visit cafegrumpy.com.

Aura Bora

California-based sparkling water brand Aura Bora is bringing back its limited edition Blueberry Wildflower flavor. The drink is crafted with wild blueberries and chamomile “to taste just like a sweet summer day in Yosemite Valley,” the brand said in a press release. Aura Bora Blueberry Wildflower will soon be available online for $33 per 12-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit aurabora.com.

Tim Horton’s

Tim Horton’s has expanded its retail product lineup with Cold Brew Concentrates. Available in four flavors at launch – Medium Blend Black, Birthday Cake, Cinnamon Swirl and Mocha Cereal – the 32 oz. multi-serve bottles are now rolling out at participating Walmart stores across the U.S. For more information, visit timhortons.com.

Langers

Langers is bringing the heat with the launch of its newest products, Pineapple Chamoy: Piña Chamoyada and Mango Chamoy: Mangoneada. The former, like the rest of the brand’s pineapple juices, offers 80% of the daily value of Vitamin C. The latter features mango nectar made with Alphonso mangos. Both juice varieties are available via the brand’s website for $3.49 per 64 oz. bottle. For more information, visit langer-juice-company.myshopify.com.

PATH

Come on Barbie, let’s go party! Bottled water maker PATH is celebrating one of this summer’s biggest blockbusters with the launch of its limited edition Barbie 16.9 oz. bottle. The refillable new bottle, created in partnership with Mattel, features Barbie’s signature color (pink, duh) and is filled with ultra-purified, osmosis-filtered water. The PATH x Barbie bottle is available on PATH’s website for $29.99 per 9-pack. Additionally, PATH is celebrating the release of the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle: Mutant Mayhem movie by releasing two new TMNT-themed 16.9 fl. oz. bottles exclusively available at Target stores nationwide for $1.99 each. For more information, visit drinkpathwater.com.

nutpods

Although the first day of fall may still be more than a month away, nutpods is celebrating early by bringing back its Pumpkin Spice Creamer. The unsweetened, alt-dairy creamer is made with a blend of coconut cream and almonds and comes in 11.2 oz. or 25.4 oz. formats at select retail stores. The seasonal offering is set to make its return on August 23 on its website and at Kroger, Sprouts and Publix.