All-Star Athlete Beverage Brand Coco5 Partners With American Cancer Society & Coaches vs Cancer

Athlete-founded beverage brand Coco5 is excited to announce the launch of Fuel The Fight, an impactful partnership with the American Cancer Society and Coaches vs. Cancer. The multi-year initiative supports the American Cancer Society’s vision to end cancer as we know it, focusing on raising funds for innovative cancer research and encouraging prevention and early detection to improve mortality rates from cancer.

The partnership invites fans to play a pivotal role in helping fuel the fight against cancer, which affects millions of people annually. Coco5 partner and NBA All-Star D’Angelo Russell says “A lot of people are affected by cancer, if we can bring awareness and another light of positive influence to the cause I’m two feet in on it.” Working with Coaches vs. Cancer, a collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), the innovative project aims to raise awareness with events such as coaching camps and sporting tournaments, increase life-saving cancer screenings and early detection through key education programs, and provide vital funding for breakthrough cancer research, free 24/7 support for cancer patients and much more, with a dedicated $0.05 donated from every bottle of Coco5 sold. “I’ve seen firsthand how partnerships transform our fight against cancer,” shares Coach Lon Kruger, council chair of Coaches vs. Cancer. “Coco5’s support and collaboration with Coaches vs. Cancer will help amplify our efforts alongside our coaches, athletes, and fans nationwide to improve the lives of people affected by cancer.”

Through this collaboration, all parties hope to elevate cancer prevention, screening, and awareness in traditionally underserved communities, harnessing the power of storytelling, social and sporting gatherings, and athlete engagement to help make a difference. “At the American Cancer Society, we recognize that our vision to end cancer as we know it isn’t something we can do ourselves,” remarks Brant Woodward Senior Executive Vice President of Field Operations for the American Cancer Society. “It takes partners like Coco5, who join us with their drive, commitment, and support in the fight against cancer, to help us reach and serve cancer patients, their families, and communities where and when they need us most.”

About Coco5

Powered by players and fueled by purpose Coco5 is a natural, active hydration beverage brand committed to real hydration and lasting impact. Owned by sporting legends including Devin Booker, D’Angelo Russel, Charles Barkley, Derrick Rose, and Michael Wilbon, and under the leadership of iconic venture capitalist Jim Reynolds, Coco5 is on a mission to create a healthy future for all. Reynolds explains “As a brand deeply committed to making a difference, we recognize that cancer touches the lives of everyone in some way. Partnering with the American Cancer Society aligns perfectly with our core mission of creating impactful change. This collaboration allows us to contribute meaningfully to the fight against cancer and inspire hope for a healthier future.” This initiative will be rolled out in a national advertising and in-store promotional campaign launching early this summer.

**From June 1, 2024 – June 30, 2027, Coco5 will contribute $0.05 per bottle with a minimum commitment of $300,000 contributed to the American Cancer Society. The American Cancer Society does not endorse any product or service.

