Bosque Ranch Craft Coffee Available on Amazon Just in Time for the New Year

BATON ROUGE, La.— Calling all coffee drinkers and Cowboys: Bosque Ranch Craft Coffee, the specialty coffee created in partnership between Western writer, director and Bosque Ranch owner Taylor Sheridan and the nation’s #1 family-owned premium retail coffee brand Community Coffee, is now available on Amazon. Cowboys and aspiring Cowboys everywhere can get Bosque Ranch Craft Coffee Medium Roast and Dark Roast in ground, whole beans, and K-Cup pods via free two-day shipping with their Amazon Prime membership.

Crafted from the highest-quality coffee beans, Bosque Ranch Craft Coffee’s bold yet smooth blends embody the spirit of the Cowboy and feature a full range of richness achieved by only the most skilled master roasters. With Community Coffee’s 100-plus years of experience in each cup, this is the essential fuel for the Cowboy. The Medium Roast is a well-balanced, rich coffee with a bright finish featuring accents of molasses and traces of citrus, while the Dark Roast is a full-bodied coffee with a robust flavor, including notes of dark chocolate and spice.

“Offering Bosque Ranch Craft Coffee on Amazon gives the whole world an opportunity to taste true cowboy coffee and experience the great ranching legacy of West Texas in every cup,” said Sheridan.

Bosque Ranch Craft Coffee was developed in partnership with Community Coffee, who has been proudly making coffee in America since 1919. Sheridan and Community Coffee share the belief that strength is rooted in hard work and humbleness. This collaboration is inspired by these beliefs and the rich history and tradition of the Western lifestyle.

Bosque Ranch Craft Coffee is available for purchase on Community Coffee’s Amazon Store. Twelve-ounce bags of ground and whole bean coffee and 12-count K-Cup pods are $16.

About Bosque Ranch Craft Coffee

Bosque Ranch Craft Coffee is a collection of specialty whole-bean, ground and single-serve coffees created in partnership with writer and director of the modern Western, Taylor Sheridan, and the nation’s #1 family-owned premium retail coffee brand, Community Coffee. Named after Sheridan’s Brazos River, Texas-based premiere equine facility, Bosque Ranch Craft Coffee features bold yet smooth blends that embody the spirit of the Cowboy and a full range of richness achieved by only the most skilled master roasters.

About Bosque Ranch

Bosque Ranch is the premiere equine facility in North Texas, home of the NCHA Brazos Bash, the

training center of 2018 NRCHA World’s Greatest Horseman rider Kelby Phillips and official filming location for Yellowstone, 1883, and more.

For More Information:

https://www.communitycoffee.com/br