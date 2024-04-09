Cove Drinks Continues Rapid Expansion With National Debut in Costco Across U.S.

HALIFAX, NS— Cove Drinks is pleased to announce the national debut of Cove Soda in 530 Costco warehouses across the U.S.

Cove Soda is the first, zero sugar soda made with 1 billion probiotics and real organic ingredients. Cove Soda made its U.S. debut in February 2024 hitting shelves at 140 Fresh Market locations and will launch four varieties of 15-packs nationally across Costco stores beginning April 1. Flavors include Classic Cola, Root Beer, Dr. Cove, Cream Soda, Orange, Grape, Lemon Lime, and Ice Pop.

Co-founders John and Ryan MacLellan launched Cove Soda in 2022 and it is rising in popularity at record pace in the booming category of functional drinks, combining two massive consumer trends — zero sugar and gut health.

Cove Drinks CEO, John MacLellan comments, “This is a pivotal moment for our business. As we see consumer health habits evolve, retail leaders like Costco are seeking out the right brand partners to respond to those demands. We attribute our traction to the fact that we are the only company to craft a zero sugar, all natural and functional soda recipe that both adults and children enjoy. We now have a prime opportunity to get our product in the hands of 140M Costco members –quite a ride fromour early beginnings at the Farmers market, now to the largest CPG stage in America.”

Consumers are becoming more aware of the impact of their beverage choices on their health and are on the search for alternatives to traditional sodas. This has led to a growing interest in functional beverages, including functional sodas. Surveys have found that most people say that their health consciousness has increased significantly since the pandemic and that they plan to change their diets. With this greater emphasis on health and wellness, consumers are actively seeking out beverages that offer additional benefits beyond mere refreshment.

The increased accessibility of functional sodas in mainstream retailers has also contributed to their growing popularity among consumers. As the fastest growing beverage category, the functional soda space grew 250%+ in 2023 vs. prior year and is approaching $1B in annual sales in North America.

About Cove Drinks

Founded in 2016 by brothers John and Ryan MacLellan, Cove Drinks originated with the creation of Cove Kombucha in their mother’s kitchen in Malignant Cove, Nova Scotia. In 2022, the brothers asked, why can’t soda be healthy, and Cove Soda was born. Cove Drinks is striving to make healthy easy with gut-friendly, guilt-free, game-changing functional drinks. Cove Drinks is distributed in Costco USA nationwide and in over 2,250 retail locations across Canada including Sobeys, Loblaw, Costco, Walmart, Circle K, Fortinos, Bulk Barn, Longos, Farm Boy, Whole Foods Market, and more.

For More Information:

https://www.covedrinks.com/us/