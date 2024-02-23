Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed Introduce The Absorption Company

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— The Absorption Company, a first-of-its-kind powdered supplement brand proven to increase bioavailability by up to 500% on vital nutrients, has officially launched following a successful pre-launch at organic grocer, Erewhon, and is now accessible nationwide.

Created by Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed, Zeke Bronfman and Nate Medow, The Absorption Company makes powdered supplements that are formulated for targeted results using a proprietary delivery system for liposomal absorption to offer maximum effectiveness. Combining absolute transparency with cutting-edge technology, the brand has formulated comprehensive supplemental blends that address four key needs and common shortcomings in the current supplement market: Restore, Calm, Energy, and Sleep. The result is not only supplements, but solutions that empower everyone to choose how they feel.

“My life has revolved around health, wellness, and natural remedies, influenced by my Native American heritage. My mother, an advocate of eastern medicine, ingrained the principle that great health output requires great input. Despite a hectic lifestyle with frequent flights and long film shoots, I sought natural solutions to stay at my best,” said Ian Somerhalder, co-founder of The Absorption Company. “The turning point came during extensive blood work before parenthood, revealing toxic levels of substances from supposedly beneficial supplements. This revelation ignited a mission to change the narrative, recognizing the billions spent on ineffective and unsafe supplements. From that moment on, we realized people are spending billions of dollars per year of their hard-earned money on supplements that aren’t safe and effective; that needed to change. We learned that consumers actually pee out 84% of the nutrients they take, and that supplements are entirely unregulated and mostly untested. We wanted to change that so we spent years working with the best scientists, nutritionists, and pharmacists to develop the most absorbable solutions for when you need them most. The Absorption Company is the manifestation of this shared passion with our team to give the world something we can all trust and count on.”

A nearly 177 billion-dollar industry, traditional supplements are often ineffective and unregulated. In fact, 84% of vital active ingredients are expelled through urine. These low absorption rates are due to factors including the large particle size of ingredients and harsh gut environment. There is also currently little to no regulation, as the FDA deregulated supplement oversight in 1994 and since then, there has been little visibility into what goes into products.

“As The Absorption Company came to fruition, it became clear that together we were creating the answer to what we have all been looking for; a company built on the idea that we all deserve to feel good, with products that actually work. It’s that simple, that effective and that transparent,” said Nikki Reed, The Absorption Company co-founder. “I wanted to be a part of creating solutions, and I truly believe we are doing just that. I am excited to bring The Absorption company to the world, and even more excited to be able to change the way we think about health, wellness and the role that supplements play in all of our lives.”

The Absorption Company aims to disrupt and correct this landscape, and leverages groundbreaking Capsoil® technology to boost up to 500% increased absorbability of vital nutrients. Created by scientists from Hebrew University, Capsoil technology reduces oil-based active ingredients into nanoparticles, increasing surface area, and vastly improving current powdered product format efficacy. The partnership was a pioneering move in creating the first-ever water-soluble delivery system for liposomal nutrients.

To reinforce its commitment to maximum efficacy, The Absorption Company’s products not only utilize breakthrough liposomal absorption technology but also only contain ingredients procured in their most bioavailable form and with proven efficacy. Each blend has been specifically formulated for each functional benefit and because of its powdered form provides a longer shelf life. All products do not contain any emulsifiers or fillers and are clinically tested and proven, with every batch 3rd party tested to ensure effectiveness and safety.

The launch marks a paradigm shift in the wellness industry, offering a new era of supplements that prioritize both efficacy and transparency. The Absorption Company is available for purchase starting via its website and in-person at Erewhon in Los Angeles.

For More Information:

https://www.absorbmore.com