New Products: C4’s Frost Collection, Plus Hint, NOCCO, Aplós, Olipop & More

In this week’s new products roundup, C4 Ultimate Energy gears up to showcase its new Frost collection at NACS, Hint kicks off the winter holiday season early and Olipop gets a sleek makeover for convenience stores.

Hint

In anticipation of the winter holiday season, Hint has unveiled a Holiday Variety Pack with four seasonal flavors: Spiced Pear, Citrus Berry, Apple Cinnamon and Peppermint Bark. Like the rest of the brand’s varieties, the seasonal flavors contain zero sugar, calories, or diet sweeteners. The Hint Holiday Variety 12-Pack features three bottles of each seasonal flavor and is available for purchase on Amazon and the brand’s website for $22.99. For more information, visit drinkhint.com.

Nello

Nello has announced the launch of three new flavors for its Supercalm supplement mix: Blue Coconut, Tropical Tangerine and Calamansi Lemon Lime. Supercalm, the brand’s flagship mix, features active ingredients like KSM-66 ashwagandha, L-theanine, magnesium glycinate and Vitamin D3 to promote sleep and help consumers manage occasional stress. The new flavors are now available for purchase on the brand’s website for $39.95 per 20-count box of travel packs and $44.95 per 30-serving jar. For more information, visit try.drinknello.com.

C4

C4 Ultimate Energy is gearing up to showcase its latest energy drink collection, Frost, at the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) in Las Vegas next week. The Frost collection will include three 16 oz. flavors – Frost Bitten Citrus, Tropical Tundra Frost and Cherry Bomb Frost – packaged in cans that transition from silver to blue when cold and ready to drink. Each can delivers a tri-stim experience with 300mg of caffeine, TeaCrine and Dynamine. For more information, visit cellucor.com/pages/c4-energy.

Flavia x Lavazza

Café-style workplace beverage system Flavia has debuted a line of single-pack Lavazza Lattes featuring Vanilla, Classic and Mocha flavors. The collection is crafted with coffee, real milk, natural flavors and sweeteners. Each Freshpack contains just 60 calories. Lavazza Lattes are available exclusively for use in Flavia machines and can be purchased on the brand’s website for $58 per 72-pack. For more information, visit lavia.com.

MUD/WTR

MUD/WTR has dropped its latest limited edition product, Hot Cacao. The new offering features a blend of lion’s mane, maca, cacao, ashwagandha and coconut sugar. MUD/WTR Hot Cacao is available on the brand’s website for $40 per 12-serving pouch. For more information, visit mudwtr.com.

NOCCO

Performance drink maker NOCCO is paying homage to ‘90s arcades with the release of its U.S.-exclusive flavor, Cherry Berry. Each 12 oz. can contains 200mg of caffeine and 3,000mg of BCAAs. The new flavor is available on the brand’s website, Amazon and TiktTok Shop. For more information, visit shop.nocco.com.

WYNK

Cannabis seltzer company WYNK is tapping emerging flavor trends with the debut of its latest limited edition SKU: Cran Blood Orange. The beverage contains 5mg THC and CBD and will be sold in 12 oz. cans online and in select retailers spanning 37 states, according to the company. For more information, visit drinkwynk.com.

Luna Bay

Just in time for Sober October, Luna Bay has expanded its lineup of mocktails with the addition of Cranberry Sangria Spice. At 0% ABV, the new offering is brewed with yerba mate, cranberries, and a hint of orange zest. Luna Bay Cranberry Spice is available in-store at Trader Joe’s and Mother’s Market & Kitchen and online via Amazon. For more information, visit drinklunabay.com.

Brainiac Foods

Brainiac Foods has debuted its new Neuro+ smoothie line, which it claims to be the most advanced pouch in the baby food category. Neuro+ features the Milk Fat Globule Membrane (MFGM), a nutrient found in breast milk proven to support babies’ brain development and immune system. Available in two flavors – Carrot Blueberry and Strawberry Banana – each pouch contains the equivalent of MFGM as three bottles of breast milk. Brainiac Foods Neuro+ is now available at Target stores nationwide. For more information, visit brainiacfoods.com.

Aplós

Non-alcoholic spirit producer Aplós unveiled its latest canned cocktail creation – Kola Fashioned – crafted with the brand’s Arise product. The new beverage contains kola nut, smoked cherrywood, cardamom, toasted coconut and ginger, in addition to an adaptogen blend intended “to uplift and energize.” The 65-calorie, no added sugar beverage is available in a 12-pack of 8.5 oz. cans for $66 direct-to-consumer. For more information, visit aplos.world.

YUZUCO

Citrus purveyor YUZUCO has launched Sudachi Juice, available in 8 oz., 12 oz. and 1L bottles. Sudachi is a citrus fruit that has been cultivated for centuries in Japan and is known for its distinct note of pink peppercorn. For more information, visit theyuzu.co.

Olipop

Aiming to boost its traction in c-stores, prebiotic soda maker Olipop is preparing to launch a new, sleek 12 oz. can of its shelf-stable formulas exclusively for convenience and small store formats. The new cans will be available in Classic Grape, Classic Root Beer, Cherry Cola, Ridge Rush, Strawberry Vanilla, Cream Soda and Lemon Lime varieties beginning in January/February 2025. For more information, visit drinkolipop.com.