New Products: RYSE Launches Clear Whey RTDs, Plus Cann, Poppi, Ghia & More

In this week’s new products roundup, RYSE expanded its ready-to-drink portfolio with the debut of Clear Whey RTDs, Ghia got fizzy with its latest non-alcoholic aperitif and Waterloo unveiled the newest addition to its seasonal flavor roster.

Ryse

Supplement brand Ryse has launched what it claims to be one of its most highly anticipated developments in years: Clear Whey RTDs. Available in four flavors at launch – Jell-O Pineapple, Kool-Aid Fruit Punch, Key Lime Pie and Strawberry Banana – each 16.9 oz. bottle features 22 grams of whey isolate. For more information, visit rysesupps.com.

Poppi

Poppi has expanded its portfolio of prebiotic sodas with its latest flavor, Cherry Cola. Each 12 oz. can is infused with apple cider vinegar and contains 5 grams of sugar and 25 calories. Poppi Cherry Cola is now available for purchase on Amazon for $29.88 per 12-pack. For more information, visit drinkpoppi.com.

Cann

Cannabis-infused beverage maker Cann has announced the return of its most popular limited edition flavor, Yuzu Elderflower. The LTO – which comes in 8 oz. (2mg THC, 4mg CBD) and 12 oz. (5mg THC, 10mg CBD) cans – is available now through early October. For more information, visit drinkcann.com.

Twinings

Twinings has ventured into the RTD world with the release of Sparkling Tea, a new line of canned beverages available in Refresh (Raspberry Lemonade), Defence (Orange and Passionfruit) and Boost (Lemon and Ginger) varieties. The range is free of any artificial sweeteners or colors, and each 250ml can has less than 50 calories per serving. Twinings Sparkling Tea will be available for purchase in the U.K. online via Amazon and Holland & Barrett and at select Waitrose and Sainsbury’s stores for £1.89 per can. For more information, visit twinings.co.uk.

Waterloo

Just in time for fall, sparkling water brand Waterloo has unveiled the newest addition to its seasonal roster: Pomegranate Açai. The new variety joins returning seasonal flavor Spiced Apple. Like all Waterloo varieties, both LTOs are free of calories, sugar and sweeteners. Waterloo Pomegranate Açai and Spiced Apple are beginning to roll out this month at retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods, Target, Walmart, Amazon, H-E-B, Central Market and select Costco divisions. For more information, visit drinkwaterloo.com.

Wims

Wims has launched what it claims to be the world’s first cannabis drink mixer in the form of a pre-portioned snap-and-squeeze packet. Available in three varieties – Unflavored, Ginger Lime and Lemon Basil – each packet of Pocket-Tonic features 4mg of CBD and 4mg of THC. According to Wims, the products’ liquid form gives consumers a more predictable experience and allows for more control. Wims’ Pocket-Tonics are available for purchase online via the brand’s website for $32 per 10-packet box. For more information, visit wims.world.

Ghia

Ghia has expanded its portfolio of non-alcoholic aperitifs with the launch of Le Fizz. The new 750ml sparkling aperitif features tasting notes of orange blossom and strawberry, making it juicy and tangy with a dry finish. Ghia’s Le Fizz is now available for purchase on the brand’s website for $40 per 2-pack. For more information, visit drinkghia.com.

MALK

MALK Organics has debuted its new Almond Pumpkin Spice SKU, which is now hitting store shelves nationwide and will be available throughout the fall season. The new offering is 100% organic and vegan and made with clean ingredients like filtered water, organic pumpkin puree, organic almonds, organic coconut sugar and pure organic vanilla extract from vanilla beans. For more information, visit malkorganics.com.

Sovi

Non-alcoholic wine producer Sovi has dropped its latest variety, The Wild Child. The sparkling wine is crafted from Pinot Gris grapes and gets its soft orange hue from extended skin contact during fermentation. The Wild Child Sparkling Orange Wine is available on the brand’s website for $32 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit drinksovi.com.