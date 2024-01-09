Optimum Nutrition Taps Rob Gronkowski to Inspire Americans to ‘Unlock More in ’24’

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill.— Optimum Nutrition, the world’s #1 sports nutrition brand1 and part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, is motivating fitness enthusiasts and wellness seekers alike to unlock their full potential in ’24.

To fuel resolution goals and emphasize the crucial role of protein in achieving these milestones, today the brand launched the #MuscleMics education series featuring elite athlete partners, including football superstar Rob Gronkowski, model Camille Kostek, ballet phenomenon Misty Copeland and soccer star Sydney Leroux.

With New Year’s resolutions underway, the series aims to support individuals on their health and wellness journey with athletes and influencer partners who have “mic’d up” their muscles to reach their goals. This exclusive behind-the-scenes series provides consumers with insights into their training routines, motivation and how they achieve their goals with the support of Gold Standard 100% Whey.

“Many people don’t realize that it’s more than what you put in at the gym,” said football legend Rob Gronkowski. “As an athlete, I understand having the right amount of protein taken over time combined with my training helps me build and maintain muscles, so I drink Gold Standard 100% Whey shakes daily. I get 24 grams of protein to support my workouts and muscle recovery. I want people to join me on this journey to unlock their fitness potential in ’24 – let’s crush those resolutions!”

Starting January 2, fans are invited to join the #MuscleMics and #UnlockMorein24 conversation on Instagram and TikTok to share their fitness journeys, plans to stay active, and explore the benefits of fueling their muscles in the New Year.

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein has 24 grams of high-quality protein, which is equivalent to that of 4 medium eggs, 7 slices of ham, or a small bowl of Greek yogurt. Protein is important in any diet to support muscle health and recovery, serve as a snack between meals and is an essential macronutrient for everyday health. Whether consumers are simply looking for an extra boost of protein to help them meet their daily protein goals or to fuel their post-workout for muscle recovery to support their New Year’s resolution fitness goals, Gold Standard 100% Whey is a convenient way to add 24 grams of high-quality protein to one’s diet.

“At the start of the year, many embark on new wellness and fitness journeys, but often face challenges in reaching their goals,” said Optimum Nutrition Brand Director Jim Hogan. “In the #MuscleMics education series, our partners show how unlocking one’s fitness potential could be as simple as the right amount of protein intake – which people may be overlooking. We’re on a mission to educate how and why individuals need protein to meet their fitness goals.”

The ‘Unlock More in ’24’ campaign builds off the brand’s global communications platform launched last year – ‘There’s more of you in you’ – bringing to life the idea that we all have more inside us, and Optimum Nutrition supports motivated athletes and fitness enthusiasts as they work to unlock their potential.

About Optimum Nutrition

Part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Optimum Nutrition is a leading global sports nutrition brand producing a wide variety of delicious, high-quality nutritional food supplements and beverages to support an active and healthy lifestyle, including protein powders, ready-to-drink shakes and beverages, energy + hydration products, ready-to-eat bars, multivitamins and more. For over 35 years, Optimum Nutrition has set the standard for trusted products and proudly produces Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey™, which is universally recognized as the world’s No. 1 selling2 whey protein powder. Optimum Nutrition products are sold in 90 plus countries around the world and can be found in specialty and mass retail stores, gyms and fitness centers, and most online retailers.

About Glanbia Performance Nutrition

Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Glanbia (ISE/LSE: GLAPF), a better nutrition company headquartered in Ireland. As the world’s number one sports nutrition company, GPN’s mission is to inspire people everywhere to achieve their performance and healthy lifestyle goals. GPN’s leading sports and lifestyle nutrition brands include Optimum Nutrition, think!, Isopure, Amazing Grass SlimFast and BSN, among others. Net global revenues for GPN in 2022 were approximately $1.7 billion.

1 Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Health 2023 edition, Sports Protein Powder category, % retail value share, 2022 data.

Gronk & Camille

Football legend Rob Gronkowski and Model and TV Host Camille Kostek kick off 2024 by incorporating Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey into their routine to meet their health and wellness resolutions.

Misty

World-Renowned Ballerina Misty Copeland teams up with Optimum Nutrition to share how she incorporates Gold Standard 100% Whey protein powder to support her workouts in 2024.

Sydney

World champion soccer star Sydney Leroux partners with Optimum Nutrition to incorporate Gold Standard 100% Whey protein powder into her training sessions in 2024.

For More Information:

