Beso Del Sol Adds Rose Sangria to Successful Product Line

Hallandale Beach, FL (May 2, 2017) — Beso Del Sol has added rosé sangria, Beso Del Sol Pink, to its portfolio. Beso Del Sol Pink will be available as of May 2, 2017.

Like the highly successful Beso Del Sol Red and Beso Del Sol White, Beso Del Sol Pink is all-natural. It is 100% Tempranillo (Valdepeñas D.O.), with natural Spanish orange, lemon, peach, and mango along with a touch of Spanish cinnamon. At only 74 calories per serving and with the natural sweetness of fruit, Beso Del Sol Pink is perfectly on-trend vis-à-vis growing sales of lower-alcohol choices, boxed wines, rosé wine, and sangria.

“We’d seen restaurants creating house-made rosé sangria,” said Beso Del Sol founder and CEO Bradd Levitan. “After a year of work behind the scenes, we are delighted to bring them the consistency, ease, and cost-efficiency of Beso Del Sol Pink. For consumers, just in time for summer fun we are the only rosé sangria in a handy grab-and-go format.”

Beso Del Sol had a stellar 2016, finishing +143.1% YOY at 157,648 9L cases. Over the 12-week period ending 3/25/17, Beso Del Sol increased its 3L unit sales by 107% YOY, vs. a total sangria 3L market decline of 4%. Beso Del Sol already represents 1% of the total sangria market despite only being three years old, and is driving value, selling 161% premium to the category while still offering healthy margins to distributors and accounts, as well as a premium sangria experience to all consumers (all figures Nielsen).

In Q1 2017, Beso Del Sol launched a new web site targeting its core consumers, a new social media campaign, and teed off a partnership with LPGA golfer Belén Mozo at the 7th Annual LPGA Bank of Hope Founders Cup, which the brand also sponsored.

To order, please contact Beso Del Sol, Inc. or your local distributor:

Larry Margolis

Partner & COO

305-915-1766

larry@lb-usa.com