Devotion Vodka Celebrates Third Consecutive Year as Exclusive Vodka of Daytime Emmy Awards

RED BANK, NJ (May 3, 2017) — Devotion Vodka, the world’s only Gluten-Free & Sugar-Free Flavored Vodka and the first-ever vodka brand to integrate nutritional information on their bottles, once again served as the exclusive vodka partner of the 44th Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards, hosted by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS).

2017 marked the 3rd consecutive year where the 100% Made in the USA flavored vodka family enjoyed an expansive on-site presence and branding exposure during awards week, which encompassed the Creative Arts Emmy Awards and the Annual Daytime Emmys at the Pasadena Civic Center, as well as the 44th Annual Nomination Dinner at the Hollywood Museum. Devotion Vodka’s on-site brand presence was highlighted by step and repeat signage on the Daytime Emmy’s Red Carpet, as well as the backstage winners’ lounge.

At the Annual nomination dinner, Bob Mauro, President of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences presented Mike Calleja, Partner/COO of Devotion Vodka, with a recognition award, highlighting the innovative Vodka brand’s significant contributions to the event since 2014.

“My wife [actress Renée Marino] was filming Clint Eastwood’s Jersey Boys on the Warner Bros. lot the same year the Daytime Emmy’s were premiering their show at that location,” said Mike Calleja, Partner/COO, Devotion Vodka. “It gave us an opportunity to expose the Devotion brand to a Hollywood audience, which served as the launching pad for a successful partnership where Devotion Vodka is now sharing the red carpet alongside many major brands.”

As gluten-free and sugar-free living has become an accepted lifestyle for millions of individuals who must adhere to dietary restrictions, as well as those who choose to adopt specific diets, Devotion Vodka is a pioneer in the spirits industry – having created a new category.

“It’s been a fantastic 3-year run with the Daytime Emmys, and as the Devotion Vodka brand continues to expand across the country, we look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership for years to come,” Calleja said.

Devotion Vodka, which has an SRP of $19.99 is currently available at prominent National grocery retailers, major restaurant chains and retail stores, bars and nightclubs across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.devotionvodka.com.

About Devotion Spirits, Inc.

Launched in November 2009, Devotion Spirits, Inc. (DSI) is the first company in the world to offer a completely new category in premium spirits, and marketed under a single brand – Devotion Vodka, World’s First Sugar-Free, Gluten-Free American Made Vodka Family. The Company was created by entrepreneur Drew Adelman, a nightlife and dining aficionado and fitness advocate, searching for a way to marry his two passions. Devotion Vodka boasts 80 proof, six-column distilled vodka (made from the finest American Corn), and is the only flavored vodka brand made exclusively in the USA.