Phillips Distilling Company Acquires Award-Winning Marca Negra

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (May 15, 2017) /PRNewswire/ — Phillips Distilling Co., established in 1912, announced today the addition of Double Gold award-winning Marca Negra Mezcal to its portfolio. The brand joins the Phillip’s Distilling Co.’s growing family of premium and ultra-premium spirits which includes Prairie Organic Vodkas, Prairie Organic Gin, UV Premium Vodkas, Casa Centinela Tequilas, Tomatin Scotch Whisky, La Hechicera Aged Rum, and Revel Stoke Whisky, among others.

“For a while now, we have been hearing from mixologists across the country about their increased interest in mezcal, we have been searching for the perfect opportunity to join this leading edge category,” said Mike Duggan, CEO of Phillips Distilling Co. “In Marca Negra we found the ideal ultra-premium partner to complement brands like Prairie Organic Spirits, Tomatin Scotch, Casa Centinela Tequilas, La Hechicera Aged Rum, to balance our ultra-premium portfolio. We couldn’t be more honored to welcome Marca Negra to our family.”

Marca Negra currently offers six different ultra-premium expressions – Espadín, Dobadan, Tobalá, Ensamble, San Martin, and Tepeztate – made in different locations and styles, rendering each with complex, sophisticated flavors and elegant finishes. With over 30 different varieties of agave that can be used to make mezcal, Marca Negra’s expressions are each uniquely distilled with different varietals and conventions that result in very distinct tasting notes. Each of the expressions are made following a fully organic process and adjusted to the distiller’s taste profile, typically resulting in proofs that range from 95 to 105.

During this year’s prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Marca Negra set a standard of quality and excellence earning a Double Gold Medal for its Tobalá Mezcal.

“Mezcal Marca Negra is poised for growth in the North American market,” said Pedro Quintanilla, co-founder and managing partner, Marca Negra. “Given the interest in mezcal among U.S. consumers, it was important for us to partner with a company that not only understands the intricacies of artisanal spirits, but also has the resources to amplify our reach. We were very impressed with Phillips Distilling Co.’s proven track record and could not have asked for a better partner to help us grow our brands.”

Marca Negra is currently launching across the country. Depending on the expression, a 750 ml bottle of Mezcal Marca Negra will retail between $54.99-$199.99.

About Phillips Distilling Company

Phillips Distilling Company (Phillips) is one of the most innovative and enduring distilled spirits companies in the North America. Over 105 years in the making, Phillips Distilling Co. continues to produce high-quality products using only the finest ingredients, sourced from around the globe. From America’s first schnapps in the 1930s to flavored vodka in the 1950s to flavored whiskey in the 1990s, Phillips is consistently a pioneer in the spirits industry. The Phillips portfolio includes UV Vodka flavored vodkas, Prairie Organic Spirits, Revel Stoke Whiskies, Casa Centinela Tequilas, La Hechicera Aged Rum, Tomatin Scotch Whiskies, Trader Vic’s Rum, and Phillips Spirits. As always, Phillips Distilling Co. reminds you to enjoy all of its products in moderation. The company is based in Minneapolis. www.phillipsdistilling.com.