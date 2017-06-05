Social House Vodka to Launch this Summer in North Carolina

Raleigh, N.C. (May 31, 2017) – Social House Vodka is a new, handcrafted and gluten-free vodka with roots in Raleigh and distilled in Kinston, North Carolina. Founded by close friends and experienced trailblazers within the restaurant, hospitality and spirits industries, Cary Joshi, Mark Mullins and G Patel set out four years ago to activate the power of friendship and create a premium vodka made from farm-to-flask in North Carolina. The resulting labor of love is Social House Vodka, which is slated to launch across North Carolina this summer.

The trio searched for sites across South Carolina, Virginia and North Carolina to establish their distillery, Three Stacks Distilling Company, to produce their premium spirits. After evaluating several possibilities, they selected a century-old, abandoned power plant in Kinston, NC.

In addition to many of the transportation and logistical benefits, the property has two deep water wells to the Black Creek aquifer, known for its naturally purified water. The company seeks to rehabilitate the historic power plant over the next couple years into a Zero Net Carbon operation by utilizing energy efficient building technologies in combination with up-cycling its waste into renewable energy or high nutrient feed for local farmers. The power plant also provided an ideal location because of Kinston’s notable landmarks just a short walking distance away, including the Neuse River, Chef & the Farmer, Mother Earth Brewing and the Kinston Arts & Cultural District.

“We began this journey believing that when good friends come together, great things can happen,” said Joshi, president, Social House Vodka. “Whether enjoying a nice dinner, attending each other’s family events or catching up to talk shop, Mark, G and I realized it’s the shared moments, big and small, that forge life’s best memories. We each put a lot of passion into our work, personal relationships and experiences. We want Social House Vodka to embody that. If we can create something special that complements time with friends—sharing a laugh, toasting a milestone, kicking back for some rest and relaxation—that’s a wonderful thing to be a part of.”

Joshi, Mullins and Patel collectively share vast experience across the business world, spirits industry and restaurant scene. Joshi is a seasoned entrepreneur with vast start-up experience; he previously served as president of Hunter Lane Commercial Real Estate, providing brokerage and land development services. He also served as CEO for Clarity Communications, a venture-backed integrated telecommunications company. Mullins was recently named president of the NC Spirits Association and houses more than a decade of experience in the beverage alcohol business, representing the world’s top spirits brands. Patel is a staple in the Triangle dining scene, owning six top-ranking restaurant and bar concepts and employing more than 200 people in the area. He has also received a 40 Under 40 Award from the Triangle Business Journal and most recently named 2017 Restaurateur of the Year by the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association.

“We love North Carolina; we live, work and play in the Triangle and value the fellowship we’ve found in Kinston. We are honored to give back to the communities that have supported and welcomed us,” said Joshi. “We not only want to deliver a superior product for people to enjoy, but we also are mindful of how we can use Social House Vodka to positively impact the economy, job growth, and charitable initiatives.”

To sign up for exclusive Social House Vodka launch details and updates, visit www.socialhousevodka.com.

