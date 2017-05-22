Venus Spirits Releases Vodka

Venus Spirits has distilled a special release vodka available exclusively at the distillery. Made with organic winter wheat and distilled twenty times, Venus Spirits Vodka is rich in mouth feel with delicate sweet notes.

The fourth spirit to join the Venus Spirits brand will follow the hugely successful Gin Blend No. 01, Gin Blend No. 02 and Aquavit.

“People would ask us if we make vodka, and I wanted to make sure that if we did distill a vodka it would have the characteristics that have become synonymous with Venus Spirits,” said founder and distiller Sean Venus. “We started off with organic wheat and ran the spirit multiple times on our column pot still, resulting in a spirit that is smooth and rich.”

You can purchase a bottle of Venus Spirits Vodka from the distillery, located at 427 Swift Street in Santa Cruz, California. Tastings and cocktails will also be available on the weekends during tasting room hours.

Tasting Room Hours:

Friday: 1pm-7pm

Saturday: 1pm-7pm

Sunday: 1pm-5pm

About Venus Spirits, LLC

Founded in 2013 by Sean Venus, Venus Spirits is located in Santa Cruz, California. Venus Spirits currently produces certified organic, small-batch spirits Wayward Whiskey, Venus Spirits Gin, Aquavit, Vodka and El Ladrón Blue Agave Spirits. Distributed throughout California by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, these three brands are available at fine locations across the state.

About Sean Venus, Founder & Distiller

Sean attended the University of Oregon during the initial renaissance of craft beer, and began working as an assistant brewer at the age of twenty. He held various positions with other breweries in Eugene and spent six years with Gordon Biersch Brewing in San Jose, CA. For the next eight years he worked for several organic food companies.

Inspired by his love of whiskey, Sean made the decision to start a craft distillery in Santa Cruz in 2012. After finding a site, procuring equipment and completing all the necessary paperwork, distilling began in May of 2014. Venus Spirits now produces ten different spirits and operates a tasting room where visitors can enjoy tastings or a cocktail