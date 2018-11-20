Cocktail Squad Debuts Canned Classic Cocktails

Boulder-based Cocktail Squad launches a new line of ready-to-drink canned cocktails fresh from the Rocky Mountains in time for holiday gatherings. Crisp, clean, and full of flavor, Cocktail Squad’s four classic cocktail offerings come in artfully branded, sleek 12-ounce cans with two servings per can and flavors fresh from the bar. The flagship flavors include Gin & Tonic, Margarita, Vodka Soda and Greyhound. All are 10% ABV, Gluten Free and have an MSRP of $4.99 to $5.99 per can and $20 to $24 per four-pack.

All of the products hit the mark for a consumer’s expectation of classic cocktails, and Vodka Soda is ideal for those seeking a zero-sugar option with just a hint of lemon. For a perfect no-mix, no-fuss classic cocktail, just chill the can and drink up or pour over ice.

Cocktail Squad creators Lauren and John Maggio conceived of the concept while enjoying a cocktail at a new local bar. A craving for craft drinks that were speedy and convenient brought the project to life:

“I had this lightning-bolt moment,” said Lauren Maggio, Co-Founder of Cocktail Squad. “There are so many people like us who are busy, working hard and in the throes of parenthood who would appreciate an elevated cocktail that’s convenient and portable. Ultimately, we want to offer a full line of classic cocktails that read like the menu from your favorite bar.”

As part of the Squad, the Maggios brought together a manufacturing partner, a master sommelier, a top-tier designer, and a 3rd generation R&D expert to form the unique Squad, aptly represented by its stylish bear, fox and bird logo. Lauren, originally from New Orleans, loves to highlight what she calls a Happy Hour Revival, which happens by simply cracking open a Cocktail Squad can.

Cocktail Squad takes the canned cocktail experience beyond the summer barbecue. It is perfect for tailgating, skiing, holiday parties, and host gifts. More than a malt beverage or spritzer, Cocktail Squad’s spirit-based products are full-sized, full-strength cocktails in a can, making the craft bar experience accessible to anyone.

The full line of Cocktail Squad products can be found in Colorado at fine liquor stores and grocery stores throughout Boulder, Denver, Longmont, Aspen, Vail, and Winter Park. Please go to www.cocktailsquad.com for more details.

About Cocktail Squad

Launched in 2018 by husband and wife team Lauren and John Maggio, Cocktail Squad™ is driven by a Team of food and beverage industry veterans and marketers with broad experiences. John Maggio is Co-Founder of the national snack brand, Boulder Canyon Chips™, with nearly 25 years of experience in the natural products industry founding and leading innovative companies. He is also involved with the New York based venture capital fund, AccelFoods, as an Operating Partner. Lauren started her career in New York in Investment Banking and later began a thriving business in Boulder as an Interior Designer. Among other things, she leads the aesthetic vision and brand activation for the company. She’s also a busy mother to their four children. Headquarters for Cocktail Squad™ is located in downtown Boulder, Colorado and the cocktails are produced just a short distance away.