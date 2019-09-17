Cocktail Squad Expands Distribution to Rhode Island

BOULDER, Colo.— Boulder-based Cocktail Squad announces expanded distribution of its products to Rhode Island. Cocktail Squad offers a line of premium, ready-to-drink canned cocktails fresh from the Rocky Mountains. Recently, two new flavors were added — Whiskey Sour and Bourbon Smash – and with these additions, Cocktail Squad becomes one of the few brands in the nation with a product line crossing over four real spirits.

Recently released new flavors are perfect for fall picnics, tailgating and more!

Whiskey Sour (Silver 2019 Pr%f Awards) – Handmade bourbon whiskey with a juicy finish from pressed lemon and orange juice and some gomme syrup lend a distinct richness to this classic cocktail. The Whiskey Sour is produced under nitro so it has a creamy mouthfeel and a luscious finish. Like the can reads, “Pucker up . . . now linger in that luxurious finish.”

Bourbon Smash (Silver 2019 SIP Awards, Bronze 2019 USA Spirits Ratings, Gold 2019 Pr%f Awards) – The team mixes hand-crafted bourbon whiskey, Rocky Mountain blackberries, spearmint, and pressed lemons for a smash hit in this refreshing full-flavor cocktail.

Crisp, clean, and full of flavor, Cocktail Squad’s classic cocktails come in sleek, artfully branded 12-ounce cans with two servings per can and fresh, small-batch flavor. Launched in late 2018 with four flagship flavors – Gin & Tonic (Bronze 2019 USA Spirits Awards, Silver 2019 Pr%f Awards), Margarita (Silver 2019 NY International Spirits Competition (NYISC), Bronze 2019 USA Spirits Ratings, Silver 2019 Pr%f Awards), Vodka Soda (Silver 2019 Pr%f Awards), and Greyhound(Gold 2019 NYISC, Silver 2019 USA Spirits Ratings, Silver 2019 Pr%f Awards) – Cocktail Squad is the answer to your craving for craft drinks that are convenient, portable and delicious.

All products are 10% ABV and the non-whiskey drinks are all gluten-free and have an MSRP of $4.99 per can or $20 per four-pack.

Cocktail Squad® creators Lauren and John Maggio conceived of the concept while enjoying a cocktail at a new local bar.

“I had this lightning-bolt moment,” said Lauren Maggio, co-founder of Cocktail Squad. “There are so many people like us who are busy, working hard and in the throes of parenthood who would appreciate an elevated cocktail that’s convenient and portable. Ultimately, we want to offer a full line of classic cocktails that read like the menu from your favorite bar.”

As part of the Squad, the Maggios brought together a manufacturing partner, a master sommelier, a top-tier designer, and a 3rd generation R&D expert to form the unique Squad, aptly represented by its stylish bear, fox and bird logo. Lauren, originally from New Orleans, loves to highlight what she calls a Happy Hour Revival™, which happens by simply cracking open a Cocktail Squad® can.

Cocktail Squad takes the canned cocktail experience beyond a barbecue. It is perfect for picnics, tailgating, hiking, skiing, boating, and host gifts. More than a low alcohol malt beverage or spritzer, Cocktail Squad’s spirit-based products are full-sized, full-strength cocktails in a can, making the craft bar experience accessible to anyone.

The full line of Cocktail Squad products can be found in Rhode Island at East Side Wine & Spirits and Nikki’s Liquors in Providence, Town Line Fine Wine & Spirits and Haxton’s Tollgate Liquors in Warwick, Edgewood Wine & Spirits and Oaklawn Liquors in Cranston, and Stonebridge Liquors in Tiverton. They are also available throughout Arizona, Colorado, and Massachusetts. Please go to cocktailsquad.com for more information.

About Cocktail Squad

Launched in 2018 by husband and wife team Lauren and John Maggio, Cocktail Squad is driven by a team of food and beverage industry veterans and marketers with broad experiences. John Maggio is Co-Founder of the national snack brand, Boulder Canyon Chips™, with nearly 25 years of experience in the natural products industry founding and leading innovative companies. He is also involved with the New York based venture capital fund, AccelFoods, as an Operating Partner. Lauren started her career in New York in Investment Banking and later began a thriving business in Boulder as an Interior Designer. Among other things, she leads the aesthetic vision and brand activation for the company. She’s also a busy mother to their four children. Headquarters for Cocktail Squad is located in downtown Boulder, Colorado, and the cocktails are produced just a short distance away.