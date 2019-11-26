Few Spirits Releases Few Cold Cut

EVANSTON, Ill.— FEW Spirits, announces today the release of FEW Cold Cut, a new expression in the ever-innovating Evanston, IL-based brand’s portfolio in which cask-strength FEW bourbon is mashed, fermented, distilled, aged and bottled at the FEW distillery then “cut” with cold brew coffee for an entirely new drinking experience.

FEW Cold Cut is bottled at 46.5% ABV (93 proof). An initial 1000 cases will be available nationwide in November in 750 ml bottles (SRP $44.99-51.99). It can also be purchased online through ReserveBar.com.

Said FEW Spirits Founder and Master Distiller Paul Hletko, “We’ve seen lots of integrations of coffee and cold brew in the spirits space, from coffee liqueurs to coffee-flavored products. FEW Cold Cut is completely different. Typically when bourbon comes out of the barrel at cask strength, it’s cut, or ‘proofed’ to bottling strength with water. We wondered what would happen if we swapped out some of that water for cold brew coffee. The answer? Layers upon layers of flavor and nuance that’s absolute magic.”

FEW Cold Cut begins with dark, roasted coffee on the nose followed by the classic FEW Bourbon flavor of cinnamon and clove backed up by corn sweetness and oak with hints of coffee that build sip after sip before a soft, approachable finish that lingers on the palate. Because it is cut with cold brew rather than hot coffee, drinkers will experience a smoother taste with less astringency.

“There are a million applications for FEW Cold Cut from cocktails to cooking. I’m going to try it out in a Manhattan this Thanksgiving to see if I can counteract some of that big turkey dinner,” quipped Hletko.

Find FEW Spirits

Online: FEWspirits.com

IG, FB, Twitter: @FEWspirits

Hashtags: #FEWspirits, #FortuneFanciesTheBold, #FEWColdCut

About FEW Spirits

A grain-to-glass distillery since 2011, FEW Spirits produces award–winning craft whiskey and gin in a tucked away alley located in the growing Chicago suburb of Evanston, IL. A historical town where Prohibition lasted until 1972, Founder & Master Distiller Paul Hletko changed the future of Evanston when he opened FEW Spirits Distillery, the first (legal) alcohol-production facility of any kind to ever open there.

Paul Hletko always knew he wanted to make craft spirits —produced in the local Chicago area—that offered something different, delicious and fun. Living in Evanston, a town that was prime for change after being dry for four decades post the repeal of prohibition, Paul felt it was the perfect home and backdrop for FEW and the brand. Deeply integrated into the brand story, both Evanston and Chicago are crucial elements of the FEW DNA and its inspiration. From its liquid, created from locally grown or sourced ingredients, to the look & feel of the design, which pays homage to the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago— FEW is the true definition of a local Illinois craft spirit.

FEW Spirits features a refreshing and innovative portfolio including a stable of core spirits and several small batch limited edition specialty expressions. Each flagship spirit is a new take on the timeless liquors of the past; distilled from the very best grains, aged to perfection, and bottled under the FEW roof. The small batch limited editions hold true to the premium quality FEW drinkers have to come to love and expect from the brand, but offer something novel to the oft-ordinary taste and style we’ve all grown accustomed to.

In a world over saturated with mass-produced spirits, only few remain truly handcrafted, locally sourced and small-batched. FEW has never strayed from this —even as it grows, Paul and his team continue to provide consistently impeccable spirits that are true to their craft roots and reminiscent of their home base.

For More Information

fewspirits.com