Sono 1420 Launches Whiskey and Gin Elevated with Hemp

NORWALK, Conn.— Sono 1420, created by the former CEO of CuraLeaf and COO of Curio Wellness, is producing small batch whiskeys and gins using hemp seeds and flowers. Ted Dumbauld saw an opportunity to create an entirely new category and flavor profile for liquors. The name, 1420, is a nod to the state Senate’s 14-to-20 vote against alcohol prohibition in 1919. The spirits are produced in Norwalk, CT and currently available in liquor stores and restaurants throughout the state, with plans to expand.
Two Whiskeys are spirits distilled from grains and hemp seed and finished in oak barrels:
- 1420 BBN – Most people would call this Bourbon but the federal government won’t let us because it contains hemp seed. Our mash bill, like many whiskeys, is comprised of 75% corn, 15% rye, and 10% milled hemp seed. The nose on this spirit is unexpected, considering the mash bill – light and floral, suggestive of honeysuckle with hints of dried fruit, particularly cherries. On the palate, all the vanilla, cinnamon, and honey expected of a bourbon whiskey are present but, instead of trailing off into the usual extended, syrupy butterscotch-caramel finish, the journey continues down towards some interesting, nutty-flavor characteristics – another contribution of the ground hemp seed.
- 1420 Hemped Rye Whisky – Made from 75% rye, 15% corn, and 10% milled hemp seed, this spirit exhibits pepper on the nose, with a faint and elusive honey undertone. On the palate, the characteristic bite of rye has been softened to a nibble, allowing flavors of pepper and cinnamon-honey to spring forth pursued by marzipan and dried fruits in the finish. For all its intrigue, this is a rye-drinker’s rye – a day-in/day-out, easy sipping whiskey.
Gins
All gins start with gluten free, 100% corn neutral spirits that are vapor infused with a medley of botanicals, each specifically selected, not for their taste profiles as is typical for all other gins, but for their terpenes (aroma and taste molecules found in the essential oils of plants known to have medicinal properties) and how those terpenes affect the human body. We source these terpenes from a variety of plants including juniper berries, grains of paradise, orris root, angelica root and cannabis sativa (hemp) to name a few.
- Sindica Bangtail Navy Strength Gin’s blend of botanicals emphasizes the energizing terpenes limonene and pinene and forge a spirit that we have been told affords an uplifted state of well-being. Customers drinking this gin have reported an invigorating, inspired cerebral experience that pairs well with physical activity, social gatherings, and creative projects. Bottled at a hearty 114 proof (57% alcohol), this gin isn’t for the faint-of-heart.
- Sindica Skysail London Dry Gin’s customers have described a balanced, full-body relaxation combined with a gentle cerebral invigoration experience when drinking this spirit. We have infused this gin with a full, yet balanced, complement of the terpenes limonene, myrcene, and alpha-pinene, with a smidge of spilanthol added for a little extra spice. This big, powerful spirit has just the right amount of heat to complement its smooth, lingering finish.
- Sindica Midnight New American Gin boasts a medley of terpenes including myrcene and linalool that customers describe as a relaxing, whole-body experience that is perfect after a long day at the office, while chilling at home with a movie or perhaps as a simple nightcap just before bedtime.