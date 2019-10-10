Sono 1420 Launches Whiskey and Gin Elevated with Hemp

NORWALK, Conn.— Sono 1420, created by the former CEO of CuraLeaf and COO of Curio Wellness, is producing small batch whiskeys and gins using hemp seeds and flowers. Ted Dumbauld saw an opportunity to create an entirely new category and flavor profile for liquors. The name, 1420, is a nod to the state Senate’s 14-to-20 vote against alcohol prohibition in 1919. The spirits are produced in Norwalk, CT and currently available in liquor stores and restaurants throughout the state, with plans to expand.

Two Whiskeys are spirits distilled from grains and hemp seed and finished in oak barrels:

1420 BBN – Most people would call this Bourbon but the federal government won’t let us because it contains hemp seed. Our mash bill, like many whiskeys, is comprised of 75% corn, 15% rye, and 10% milled hemp seed. The nose on this spirit is unexpected, considering the mash bill – light and floral, suggestive of honeysuckle with hints of dried fruit, particularly cherries. On the palate, all the vanilla, cinnamon, and honey expected of a bourbon whiskey are present but, instead of trailing off into the usual extended, syrupy butterscotch-caramel finish, the journey continues down towards some interesting, nutty-flavor characteristics – another contribution of the ground hemp seed.

1420 Hemped Rye Whisky – Made from 75% rye, 15% corn, and 10% milled hemp seed, this spirit exhibits pepper on the nose, with a faint and elusive honey undertone. On the palate, the characteristic bite of rye has been softened to a nibble, allowing flavors of pepper and cinnamon-honey to spring forth pursued by marzipan and dried fruits in the finish. For all its intrigue, this is a rye-drinker’s rye – a day-in/day-out, easy sipping whiskey.

Gins

All gins start with gluten free, 100% corn neutral spirits that are vapor infused with a medley of botanicals, each specifically selected, not for their taste profiles as is typical for all other gins, but for their terpenes (aroma and taste molecules found in the essential oils of plants known to have medicinal properties) and how those terpenes affect the human body. We source these terpenes from a variety of plants including juniper berries, grains of paradise, orris root, angelica root and cannabis sativa (hemp) to name a few.