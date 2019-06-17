Templeton Rye Releases 2019 Edition Barrel Strength Straight Rye Whiskey

TEMPLETON, Iowa – Templeton Rye Whiskey releases the 2019 edition of their exclusive Barrel Strength Straight Rye Whiskey. First introduced last year, this year’s release celebrates the exceptional aging casks that are currently maturing at the Templeton, Iowa distillery. Each year, a select number of noteworthy barrels, which vary in ages and maturity, are chosen to create this remarkable, super premium barrel strength American rye whiskey. The whiskeys are then skillfully married or vatted together and bottled at 115.8 proof to deliver an exquisite, natural, non-chill filtered whiskey comprising of aromas of dark fruit and toasted almonds.

In the same vein as the successful 2018 edition, which received a 90-point rating fromWhisky Advocate, this year’s special release is beautifully influenced by flame-charred American oak barrels. The whiskey is sourced from Indiana (Midwest Grain Processors) with a mash bill of 95% rye and 5% malted barley. The spirit is bottled at the Templeton distillery at 57.9% ABV, a higher percentage than the 2018 edition. The result is a whiskey with rich, peppery notes that dovetail marvelously, fading into sweet floral tones and classic rye pepper that deepens into a long, spicy finish.

“We were inspired by the wonderful reception that the 2018 Barrel Strength release received and are excited to share this new bottling with our fans that we feel is both complex and intriguing,” said Tim Grimes, Brand Ambassador of Templeton Rye. “Our Barrel Strength line represents our beloved whiskey in its purest form while allowing us to salute the hometown of Templeton and our residents’ strong spirit.”

The 2019 Templeton Rye Barrel Strength Straight Rye Whiskey is now available in limited quantities in the U.S. at a suggested retail price of $59.99 for a 750ml bottle as well as in select international markets, including the E.U. for the very first time. It is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks. For more information on Templeton Rye and their line of whiskeys, visit www.templetonrye.com or follow on Twitter/Facebook at @TempletonRye and Instagram at @TempletonRyeWhiskey.

About Templeton Rye

Templeton Rye Whiskey, introduced legally in 2006, tracks back to the early 1920s when residents of Templeton distilled a much sought-after rye whiskey. The whiskey today may be slightly different, but the entrepreneurial spirit remains true to Templeton’s roots. In 2017, Templeton Rye broke ground with a new distillery and officially opened to visitors in 2018. The first distillery run of 100% Iowa-made rye whiskey also took place in 2018 and will be available for consumption in 2022. All current Templeton Rye product available for sale currently has been distilled and aged in Indiana, with blending and bottling taking place at the Iowa distillery. Templeton Rye currently has two core expressions: 4-Year-Old and 6-Year-Old along with the limited edition releases of Barrel Strength Rye. Learn more about Templeton Rye Whiskey by visiting www.templetonrye.com or follow on Twitter/Facebook at @TempletonRye and Instagram at @TempletonRyeWhiskey.