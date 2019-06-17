The Long Drink Readies New Market Expansion

NEW YORK — The Long Drink, a top selling, legendary, category of alcoholic beverages in Finland, whose origins go back to 1952, is increasingly available across the United States and will be rapidly expanding in the months and years to come. The category was brought to America for the first time last year by the next generation of Finns who wanted the world to experience the refreshing and unique Finnish Long Drink.

Today’s Long Drink combines the origins of the past with the modern day processing and technology of the future, the result is an award-winning, refreshing, citrus soda with a premium liquor kick. Canned at 5.5% Alc./Vol., the Long Drink is currently available in New York, Nevada, Georgia and Connecticut in more than 1,200 locations. The Long Drink is now served at House of Yes and TAO Group, the premier restaurant and nightlife company, will serve The Long Drink at numerous venues, including; Avenue, Marquee and Lavo nightclubs. The Surf Lodge in Montauk has also picked up The Long Drink.

In Las Vegas, a primary market for the brand, the company has secured placement in top accounts and hotels including Wynn and Palms Casino Resort. Earlier this year, The Long Drink was a proud title sponsor of Tiger Jam, Tiger Wood’s annual charity golf tournament in Las Vegas.

The roots of ‘long drinks’ go back to the 1952 Summer Games in Helsinki, a time when a country of four million people was still poor and recovering from World War II. Full of pride, the Finns wanted to give athletes and tourists an unforgettable experience. However, the officials had a concern: how to serve drinks quickly enough to all the visitors?! To solve this, they came up with a revolutionary idea of a new liquor drink and so the first long drinks were born.

“It is a truly exciting time for all of us at The Long Drink, we have been working tirelessly to bring the brand to Americans and have been supporting the company in various markets across the United States in the past 12-months, the feedback has been terrific. These newly secured large scale accounts and sponsorships lay the foundation for our expansion across the country,” said co-founder and Chairman Evan Burns. “The Long Drink is here to stay.”

Furthermore, the company has bolstered its executive management team and recently appointed 23-year beverage industry veteran, Tom Maguire, as Senior Vice President of Sales and Distribution. Most recently, Tom was Director of Sales for the Reserve Group, representing Diageo and Moet Hennessy in the top accounts in Metro New York, a position he held for 12-years. For The Long Drink, Tom will focus on the expansion of The Long Drink in current markets and into new markets.

The Long Drink will aim to expand within existing markets, raising awareness, supporting local sales and marketing initiatives via brand partnerships, public relations campaigns, influencer marketing and media buys. The company is looking to enter future markets in the coming months and years, with several major states on the horizon as discussions with national distribution partners continue.

About The Long Drink

“Long Drink” is a top selling category of alcohol in Finland – a legend that is now available in America.

The roots of long drinks go back to the 1952 Summer Games in Helsinki. The small and poor country was still recovering from World War II. Yet, the Finns wanted to give tourists an unforgettable experience. However, the officials had a concern: how to serve drinks quickly enough to all the visitors?! To solve this they came up with a revolutionary idea of a new liquor drink and so the first long drinks were born. Finally this legend has been brought to America by the next generation of Finns who want the world to experience the refreshing and unique Finnish Long Drink. The Long Drink garnered a Gold Medal (94 Rating) at the prestigious 2019 New York International Spirits Competition (NYISC). The Long Drink is currently available in Connecticut, Georgia, Nevada and New York.

For additional information, please visit www.thelongdrink.com and @TheLongDrink.