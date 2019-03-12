Wilderness Trail Distillery to Release Kentucky Straight Bourbon

DANVILLE, Ky.— Wilderness Trail Distillery is ready to introduce its next Kentucky whiskey expression in a Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon. The Kentucky Straight Bourbon will be a Bottled in Bond Bourbon whiskey made with a rye small grain versus wheat as found in Wilderness Trail’s original Bottled in Bond Bourbon.

The release will take place at the Danville distillery’s third annual, A Taste in Danville on April 27. A Taste in Danville features Wilderness Trail’s Bourbon, some of central Kentucy’s best food and live music. See KentuckyStraightBourbon.com for more information.

Wilderness Trail Distillery’s contribution to A Taste in Danville will be samples of its Small Batch Bottled in Bond. Shane Baker and Dr. Pat Heist, the distillery’s co-owners, like high-proof whiskey, served neat, so they could not resist making this third expression a Bottled in Bond so people can compare it to the distillery’s wheated expression. The two spirits’ mash bills share the same percentage of corn (64 percent) and malted barley (12 percent), but Wilderness Trail wants people to taste the difference when 24 percent rye is substituted for the 24 percent wheat. What is a small batch? In this case, it is 10 to 12 barrels.Wilderness Trail proudly uses Kentucky-grown Heritage rye from a local farm, an award-winning sweet mash process and low barrel proof entry into a barrel for aging in Kentucky. Wilderness Trail’s Kentucky Straight Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys are bottled at maturity with no chill filtration.

Wilderness Trail is a proud member of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour and can be found at fine retailers and locations across Kentucky, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Maryland, Illinois, Michigan and Tennessee. Wilderness Trail plans to add Ohio, California and Virginia in the near future.