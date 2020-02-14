Woodford Reserve Bourbon Releases Limited-Edition Batch Proof Series

VERSAILLES, Ky.— Woodford Reserve is proud to release its annual limited-edition, high-proof expression — Woodford Reserve Batch Proof — bottled at 123.6 proof. This expression is part of the annual Master’s Collection series, which celebrates Master Distiller Chris Morris’ vision and Woodford Reserve’s commitment to innovation and craftsmanship within the bourbon and whiskey category.

A celebration of Woodford Reserve’s proprietary batching process – blending barrels and bottling the whiskey at its actual proof, straight from the barrel – Batch Proof is crafted using the same grain bill and process as Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon. Batch Proof however, takes Woodford Reserve’s trademark flavor range of sweet vanilla and toasted oak to a whole new level offering consumers the privilege of tasting Woodford Reserve in its purest form (and not the standard 90.4 for which Woodford is known).

“Most do not get to experience Woodford Reserve at such a high proof presentation, so we are excited to have the opportunity to share this special bourbon with connoisseurs,” said Master Distiller Chris Morris. “The intensity and depth of flavor found in Woodford Reserve Batch proof is truly remarkable.”

Tasting Notes:

Color: Rich chestnut

Aroma: Dried cranberry and raisin fruit spiced with sandalwood, clove, aged leather and a hint of spearmint. A dusting of cocoa and dark chocolate adds to its deep character

Flavor: Rich raisin and brown sugar sweetness balanced with a spicy leather character atop a rich layer of oak, almond and cedar wood notes

Finish: A long finish of raisin fruit and malty sweetness

This year’s edition of Batch Proof 123.6 follows the Spring 2019 release of the highly acclaimed Batch Proof 123.3, which was named #6 in the Top 20 Whiskies of 2019 List.

This limited-edition collection is available in select U.S. and global markets and has suggested retail price of $129.99 for a 750ml bottle.

