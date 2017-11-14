InterContinental Beverage Capital Launching “IBC services” to Assist Emerging Brands

NEW YORK, NY — InterContinental Beverage Capital, Inc. (“IBC”) announced it is launching “IBC Services”, a full-service, integrated capability, designed to fulfill the critical needs of start-up and emerging beverage brands. This will help enable its clients to accelerate their results and assist them throughout their development and evolution.

IBC is a New York-based advisory and investment firm with representative offices in Atlanta, Boca Raton, and Los Angeles. The Company’s partners are all former C-level executives with broad, diverse experience and deep expertise in beverage and CPG companies.

Barriers to Entry for Emerging Beverage and CPG Companies

Frequently new brands in the beverage industry are idea rich, but talent poor and capital starved. The start-up and learning curves are long and steep. Often, precious time and resources are squandered inefficiently just getting to the starting line. As a result, such companies find themselves with little to no capital before they even start to compete, only to face another steep learning curve with the commercialization and market implementation requirements still ahead and the clock running out.

“IBC Services” Solution

In creating “IBC Services”, IBC has formalized and brought together a cadre of industry resources and experts under one umbrella. Potential clients will be offered the ability to work with one of the leading industry advisory and investment firms from inception to exit. The capabilities offered include ideation, formulation, product development, co-packing, strategy and planning, sales, account management, distribution management, retail execution and capital formation.

“Since we started IBC in 2013, we’ve been keenly aware of the need for an integrated suite of services that can be offered to clients by industry experts in a sustainable and contiguous process,” said John Carson, Chairman of IBC, former President of Cadbury Schweppes NA and Triarc Beverages NA Chairman. “With the creation of IBC Services, we will now be able to fulfill that need for clients that desire it. “

“Over 4,000 new beverage ventures start every year, in the US alone. Of those, less than 2%, or about 80 companies ever make it to $1MM in revenue. Moreover, only 20% of those 80 ever get to $5MM in revenue. That is only 16 companies. So, the odds are daunting,” said Stephen Horgan, IBC Founding Partner, and former Coca-Cola and Molson Coors senior executive. “The clear majority of those failures are because of insufficient preparation of the product, market or plan; lack of experience; or scarcity of capital. Unless a concept has sufficient thought, capability and capital, its chances of success are greatly diminished. IBC Services is our way of helping to improve a brand or company’s odds of success in an extremely tough and competitive market”

“IBC Services” is operational now and expects that in 2018 and beyond it will become the predominant point of client business entry for IBC.

About InterContinental Beverage Capital, Inc.

IBC is a New York-based advisory, merchant bank with advisory and investment services focused on the beverage and consumer packaged goods industries.

IBC has a worldwide network of strategic industry contacts, lending institutions, consultants, recruiters, and management teams. These sources provide expertise, industry capabilities, access to new customers, and valuable investment and commercial banking capabilities to partnership companies. IBC is actively seeking partnerships in its targeted verticals in companies, which have unique products and dedicated management that exhibit the ability to develop into category leaders.

For more information log onto www.inbevcapital.com