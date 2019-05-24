Florida Food Products Launches Line of Fermented Juices

EUSTIS, Fla.– Florida Food Products will officially unveil its new line of fermented vegetable juices at the 2019 IFT trade show June 2-5 in New Orleans.

Florida Food Products’ new line of liquid and powdered lactic acid fermented vegetable products currently includes beet, carrot, onion and mushroom. These ingredients are excellent options to create great-tasting and on-trend flavors for a variety of functional food and beverage applications.

“Fermented ingredients offer brand owners an opportunity to create or reimagine their products to align with their customers’ desire for clean label, authentic products. We’ve been a leading supplier of fruit- and vegetable-based ingredients for over six decades, and the entrance into the fermented ingredient market was a natural step for us,” said Christopher Naese, Florida Food Products’ VP of business development.

The centerpiece of Florida Food Products’ fermented ingredient line is its beet juice, which possesses a pleasing fruitiness and deep color with a reduced earthiness associated with beetroots.

It is an ideal solution for food and beverage brands looking to add an attractive and memorable color and dynamic flavor to their formulation while keeping sugars low and labels clean. Florida Food Products recently published a white paper on the health benefits of fermented beet juice.

Fermented foods are part of a larger movement in the food and beverage industry toward authentic natural ingredients that provide colors and flavors from foodstuffs.

MidOcean Partners acquired Florida Food Products in September 2018 and is investing in the company’s continued growth and expansion to better serve its customers worldwide. Earlier this year, Florida Food Products added Shellie Kramer to its leadership team as its senior market development manager.

Florida Food Products’ new product line will be officially unveiled at IFT booth 4221, where it will be sampling food and beverage products made with its fermented beet juice and other fruit- and vegetable-based ingredients.

For more information on Florida Food Products and its products, visit floridafood.com.

About Florida Food Products

Based in Eustis, Florida, Florida Food Products, Inc. operates a multifunctional production facility and is involved in manufacturing of vegetable juice concentrates and derivatives used in a multitude of food applications from savory to beverages, meats to sports and pet nutrition, and are marketed globally. The company has offered a portfolio of healthy, natural, and clean label solutions for over 60 years. For additional information, please visit floridafood.com.

About MidOcean Partners

Established in 2003, MidOcean Partners is a premier New York-based alternative asset manager that specializes in middle market private equity and alternative credit investments. Since inception, the focus of the private equity funds has been on high-quality middle market companies with attractive strategic, operational and financial growth opportunities in the consumer and business services sectors. MidOcean Credit Partners was launched in 2009 and manages approximately $8 billion across a series of alternative credit strategies, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), and customized separately managed accounts as of July 31, 2018. For more information, please visit midoceanpartners.com.