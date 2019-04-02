Noel Canning and Bottling Expands Beverage Co-Packing Services

YAKIMA, Wash.— Noel Canning and Bottling in Yakima, Washington has expanded their services to include canning wine and hard cider beverage co-packing. Permitting for both the state and federal levels has been completed.

“The Yakima Valley in Washington State is one of the largest grape and wine growing regions in the nation. It makes perfect sense for us to start offering canning for the growing wine and hard cider industries. We are excited to offer these services for clients throughout the Northwest, west coast and nationally,” said Mike Sutton, contract packaging manager of Noel Canning and Bottling.

You can learn more about Noel’s beverage co-packing services on their website at noelcanning.com.