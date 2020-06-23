KeHE Elects Karen Hung to Its Board of Directors

Naperville, IL — KeHE announced it has appointed Karen Hung to its Board of Directors.

Hung is the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Silver Rock Consulting, a management consulting firm providing transformational alignment at the intersection of marketing, strategy, and innovation. Prior to her current role, Hung held officer and executive roles with numerous Fortune 100 companies, including Lands’ End, GE, Ann Taylor, Citigroup and a privately held healthcare company.

“Karen’s extensive knowledge in business development and transformational leadership will make her a valuable addition to our Board of Directors” stated Brandon Barnholt, President & CEO of KeHE. “As KeHE continues to grow as the “Next Generation” distributor, we believe her expertise aligns with our strategic vision.”

Hung was unanimously selected following a nationwide candidate search. She holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Washington University.

