Tricia DiPersio Joins Folium Biosciences as EVP of Quality, Compliance & Customer Relations

Colorado Springs, Colo. – Food, beverage and supplements industry veteran Tricia DiPersio, PhD, RD, has joined the executive team at Folium Biosciences as the company’s first EVP of Quality, Compliance and Customer Relations.

“We are committed to setting the CBD industry standard when it comes to quality, compliance and customer relations,” explains Folium Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Kashif Shan. “That’s why we’re thrilled to welcome Dr. DiPersio to our team. She’s led food safety, quality and regulatory compliance for some of the largest and most respected food and retail brands in the world – experience that will catapult our programs far ahead of any other CBD producer, manufacturer or distributor. Her expertise will play an integral role in Folium’s industry leadership.”

Prior to joining the Folium team, Dr. DiPersio oversaw quality and compliance for food, beverages and supplements at Wild Oats Markets (now Whole Foods), developed and led the Organic Produce Program and the Food Safety & Quality Team for Target’s private label products, and worked for nearly 10 years overseeing quality, regulatory compliance and customer relations for Panda Restaurant Group’s 3,200 restaurants and 300+ suppliers worldwide.

“Putting my skills and experience to work to help Folium advance its unrivaled CBD products is exciting on both a personal and professional level,” explains Dr. DiPersio. “Personally, I’ve seen how CBD can be a life-changer. Ever since my niece was able to add CBD to the treatment regimen for her seizure disorder, she’s had fewer seizures and been able to reduce the need for drug therapies. So from that vantage point, nothing could be more rewarding than helping to advance a solution that has the potential to improve lives. But also professionally, it’s incredibly exciting to help an emerging industry lay a solid foundation for its expansion and growth, and even more thrilling to be doing so as part of one of the most respected companies in the industry.”

Dr. DiPersio completed her dietetics degree at University of Northern Colorado and earned her master’s degree and PhD in food science with a focus on pathogenic microbiology from Colorado State University. Her credentials include certified HACCP, SQF auditor trained, certified quality auditor, PCQI, ServSafe, Blockchain expertise and National Organic Program Certified. She also has extensive knowledge of regulatory requirements (FDA, FSMA, USDA, NOP/SOP), industry safety and quality standards and audits (GFSI, SQF, BRC, ISO) and program development (TQM, Specifications, PMP).

About Folium

Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., Folium Biosciences is a vertically integrated B2B producer, manufacturer and distributor of hemp-derived non-psychoactive cannabinoids. Built on the core tenets of quality, science, scale and innovation, Folium Biosciences controls all aspects of the supply chain from genetics and extraction to bulk and finished products. Folium Biosciences’ team of scientists, chemists, engineers and other committed professionals delivers the world’s highest-quality hemp-derived non-psychoactive cannabinoid products through a proprietary process, resulting in a THC content of 0.0%. Folium Biosciences was the first hemp company to be issued a Certificate of Free Sale and a Manufactured Food Establishment License by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and the company continues to lead the industry in regulatory compliance and governance.

For More Information:

https://foliumbiosciences.com/trica_dipersio_phd_joins_folium_biosciences_as_evp_quality_compliance_customer_relations/