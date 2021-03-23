Infinium Spirits Officially Announces Relocation of Corporate Headquarters To San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA – Infinium Spirits, one of the nation’s fastest growing spirits companies, has officially announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters to San Diego, right in the heart of the Gaslamp Quarter, at 5th and Market. Infinium Spirits, formerly headquartered in Orange County, anticipates opening the doors to its new headquarters as soon as public health orders allow, ensuring employee safety.

Infinium Spirits’ portfolio includes Templeton Rye, the official whiskey of the San Diego Padres; Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, the official whiskey of the San Diego Gulls; Seagram’s Vodka; Corralejo Tequila; Crystal Head Vodka; Zaya Rum; Torres Brandy; Tears of Llorona Tequila; Los Arango Tequila; Magdala Orange Liqueur; Rives Gin; and El Gobernador Pisco. With its expanding and rapidly growing portfolio, Infinium Spirits saw US sales grow 65% in 2020 per IRI*, making it the fastest growing top 20 US spirits company in the IRI ranking. Infinium Spirits is also expanding its portfolio and footprint internationally.

“This past year, despite the challenges of COVID, we ended 2020 in a stronger position than we started—thanks to great brands and a dedicated team. Our move to San Diego will create new opportunities for our people, for brand growth, and for deeper engagement in the community. We are extremely excited about the future of Infinium Spirits in San Diego,” said Daniel Walker, President of Infinium Spirits.

Infinium Spirits has relocated numerous people from its previous headquarters in Aliso Viejo, Orange County and is hiring new team members in San Diego to support its expansion. “In a time when people and companies have been exiting downtown districts across the country, we are diving in, knowing the Gaslamp Quarter is the vibrant work and social hub that we wanted as the setting for enhanced creativity and collaboration for our company,” Walker added.

Chris Underwood, CEO of Young’s Holdings, Inc., parent company of Infinium Spirits said “My family and I have been San Diego residents for 17 years now. I love this city. We are building Infinium’s future in and with San Diego. San Diego is a top 10 U.S. city and I could not be more excited to bring our spirits business here.”

Infinium Spirits recently celebrated the move by hosting “Welcome to San Diego” day, an open house offering new employees and everyone who relocated from Orange County an opportunity to get a sneak peek of the new office. “Our new office space has been designed with our employees in mind to be enjoyable and to foster collaboration, while incorporating an environment where our values of family and entrepreneurial spirit come to life. As we look to start an important new chapter for Infinium Spirits, we felt it was important to provide an opportunity for the team—which has been working remotely for the past year—to actually see the office,” said Walker.

As a part of Infinium Spirits’ San Diego relocation, the company has formed a new partnership with Dream Hahn, an experiential marketing company, to further activate its Templeton Rye / San Diego Padres sponsorship including the Templeton Rye Barrel Deck in right field where numerous grand slam home runs were hit last season, and to further help immerse Infinium Spirits and its brands in the San Diego community.

Infinium Spirits is a family-owned spirits company known for igniting brands and accelerating performance in both North America and International markets. Founded in 2005 and based in San Diego, California, Infinium Spirits specializes in building a diverse and distinctive portfolio of award-winning spirit brands.

