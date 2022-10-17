KeHE Distributors Celebrates Its Largest Warehouse With Grand Opening in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas— KeHE Distributors(KeHE) celebrated the grand opening of its new distribution center in Dallas. This distribution center is the company’s largest facility to date, reaching nearly one million square feet.

Dallas city officials and KeHE executives gathered at the ceremony for the new location during the celebration. The event kicked off with a ribbon cutting and included a photo booth, local cuisine, speeches from KeHE officials, and tours of the brand-new facility.

This distribution center will provide over five hundred new jobs and growth opportunities for the community and KeHE. The new space will allow more dedicated support for the company’s ever-growing list of retailers and supplier partners.

“The opening of the new Dallas facility strengthens KeHE’s ability to deliver improved service levels to our current and prospective customers,” said Era Vaughn, Vice President of Operations at KeHE. “Aligning with KeHE’s focus on optimizing our operational excellence, the Dallas facility enhances our distribution network with advancements in technology and automation, enabling our partners to grow and prosper.”

The KeHE distribution center aims to improve service levels to its partners through its enhanced technology. These advancements include a 210,000-square-foot freezer with a climate-controlled ice cream room, robotics and automation to improve accuracy when selecting, and improved batch picks to reduce emissions and energy demand.

“We are delighted that KeHE has chosen Dallas for their newest and largest distribution center,” said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. “This is not only providing a plethora of new job opportunities to the members of our community, but it is also driving serious economic growth for the city of Dallas. We are incredibly eager to see the benefits this new center will bring to our community.”

About Dallas

Dallas, a modern metropolis in north Texas, is the commercial and cultural hub of the region. Dallas is home to more than a dozen neighborhoods and districts that each have their own distinct vibe and attractions. From spectacular museums and performing arts venues in the Arts District, to the buzzing nightlife of live music at cool bars in Deep Ellum, Dallas has a place for everyone. Multiple Fortune 500 Companies are headquartered here including ExxonMobil, AT&T, American Airlines Group and more. KeHE is yet another industry-leading company committed to establishing an exemplary foundation in Goodyear.

About KeHE

KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) is the largest, pure-play distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. With over 6,800 employee-owners, KeHE, a Certified B Corporation, drives its mission of serving to make lives better and bringing the next level of goodness, crazy GOOD™, throughout all aspects of its operation.

For More Information:

https://www.kehe.com/